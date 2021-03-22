Cereal Adds Nostalgic Oomph to Salt & Straw Ice Cream

What to Know Through April 22

Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam and a dairy-free Peanut Butter Captain Munch are two of the flavors

Arts District, Larchmont, Abbot Kinney, other SoCal locations

Some devoted snackers keep a pantry shelf devoted solely to nifty nuts.

For some, it's only going to be about the pretzels and chips.

But for those people who dig bowl-based, easy-to-eat foodstuffs that only involves a spoon, something dairy, and a nostalgia for childhood treats?

The special shelf is going to be all about cereals, from the puffs to the crunchies to the marshmallows to anything that is fabulous and flake-based.

If this is you, we'll briefly unhand our cereal spoon to high five you. And if the dairy component you love best with your cereal isn't milk but rather ice cream, well, more high fives are coming your way.

For scoops and cereal? It's a confection with kapow, though finding this particular combination outside of our own kitchen-made creations can be tricky.

But Salt & Straw is making it easier for cereal-obsessed ice cream eaters to find the combos they adore, thanks to five limited-time flavors now gracing the lickable line-ups at scoop shops around Southern California.

The Cereal-sly menu is back, and, with it, a quintet of quirky flavors that boast a certain milky-crunch-meets-scoopable-dessert panache.

On the roster?

The marshmallow-laden Pots of Gold & Rainbows is one tempting treat, Offlimits' Dash Cold Brew Cocoa Crisps offers caffeinated kick, and Snap 'N Crackle Marshmallow Treats boasts a "malty graham cracker ice cream."

But what if you're forgoing dairy? Check out the dairy-free Peanut Butter Captain Munch.

Eager for fruit flair? Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam is the whimsical way to go.

But where to go to try these nostalgic-nice scoops? You can find the started-in-Portland shops across Southern California, from Abbot Kinney to the Arts District and beyond.

Will you, though, get two scoops, featuring two different flavors, on the same cone or in the same cup?

Yeah, you might, especially if you've ever added two or more cereals to the same bowl.

And if you're a serial cereal eater, you've surely tried this before?

We're high-fiving you again, because combining cereal is a pastime that you never grow out of, ever.

Try it, with cereal-centered ice cream, at your local Salt & Straw through April 22.

Want to try these goodies in pint form? Oh yes, that's happening, too. Local delivery is an option, as is delivery all around the ice cream-loving U.S.A.