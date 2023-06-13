Chart a course for the Queen Mary's free ‘Community Day'

What to Know The Queen Mary in Long Beach

The famous ship is holding a free Community Day on June 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tours and food are additional; parking is free for the event

If ever there was a time to play the charming know-it-all when it comes to being up on your old-school nautical terms, it is when you call upon a certain colossal superstar, one that has called Long Beach home since 1967.

It's the Queen Mary we're blowing our horn about here, and we're not trying to make waves; we're simply giving a wide berth to the fact that the famous ship has so many ardent fans.

They're the Queen Mary mavens who've had to wait patiently for the last few years, as the City of Long Beach helped the elegant icon to stem the tide and batten down the proverbial hatches. There've been important repairs to be made, in short, and landlubbers eager to make up leeway had to wait while critical matters were made shipshape.

The wait to board the big boat concluded earlier in the spring of 2023, when the Queen Mary reopened to tours and overnight guests.

Now a special Community Day is ready to "set sail" on Wednesday, June 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 o'clock.

We say "set sail" in the winkiest of ways, because the Queen Mary has stayed very much in place since arriving in Southern California over 55 years ago.

But Community Day revelers will be able to park for free and step aboard the ship without admission, all to have a lovely look at its Art Deco details and stately promenade.

Tours are additional, as are any drinks or bites you order at the newly opened Observation Bar and Chelsea Chowder House. Oh yes, if you're in the mood for a seafood stew or the restaurant's other offerings, you'll want to make a reservation.

As for staying overnight in one of those gleaming and brassy staterooms? That, too, is an additional fee, and making a reservation ahead of time is a mast.

Or a must, rather.

But masts, horns, rudders, and hulls may be on your mind as you reconnect with the sizable ship, an adventuring vessel that crossed the Atlantic as a passenger liner hundreds of times and served as "The Grey Ghost," a troop transport and Winston Churchill's "headquarters at sea," in World War II.