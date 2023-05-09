Check Out the New Eats and Sips at Knott's Berry Farm's Updated Fiesta Village

What to Know
- The "reimagined" Fiesta Village reopens at Knott's Berry Farm on May 26, 2023
- Fresh designs and an alebrije garden will be festively featured around the vibrant village, one of the classic areas of the Buena Park theme park
- Look for fruit margaritas, birria quesadillas, and a Gansito cupcake on the village's updated menus
The theme parks of Southern California have become well-known for adding novel elements, changing up older attractions, and mixing in a few surprises along the way.
But fans, on the whole, remain eager that the most beloved and visited destinations in these places o' fun keep their character, quirkiness, and quintessential spirit intact.
Fiesta Village has added a fabulous flair to Knott's Berry Farm for decades, offering mercado-style shopping, traditional Mexican dishes, mariachi performances, folklórico dance, and a piñataful of pleasant diversions, each and every day.
A major rethinking of the area began in 2022, with an expected unveiling around the summer of 2023.
That's set to happen, with celebration, pomp, and plenty of good eats, on May 26.
Dreaming of the dishes you'll find around the "reimagined" Fiesta Village, which will include an alebrije-filled garden, puppet performances, thrilling rides, and lots more? Peruse some of the piquant picks now...