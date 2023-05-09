Buena Park

Check Out the New Eats and Sips at Knott's Berry Farm's Updated Fiesta Village

Piquant snacks and zingy beverages will play a tasty part in the "reimagined" area of the theme park.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Berry Farm

What to Know

  • The "reimagined" Fiesta Village reopens at Knott's Berry Farm on May 26, 2023
  • Fresh designs and an alebrije garden will be festively featured around the vibrant village, one of the classic areas of the Buena Park theme park
  • Look for fruit margaritas, birria quesadillas, and a Gansito cupcake on the village's updated menus

The theme parks of Southern California have become well-known for adding novel elements, changing up older attractions, and mixing in a few surprises along the way.

But fans, on the whole, remain eager that the most beloved and visited destinations in these places o' fun keep their character, quirkiness, and quintessential spirit intact.

Fiesta Village has added a fabulous flair to Knott's Berry Farm for decades, offering mercado-style shopping, traditional Mexican dishes, mariachi performances, folklórico dance, and a piñataful of pleasant diversions, each and every day.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A major rethinking of the area began in 2022, with an expected unveiling around the summer of 2023.

That's set to happen, with celebration, pomp, and plenty of good eats, on May 26.

Dreaming of the dishes you'll find around the "reimagined" Fiesta Village, which will include an alebrije-filled garden, puppet performances, thrilling rides, and lots more? Peruse some of the piquant picks now...

Carne Asada Fries will be a snacky selection.
The Cafe de Olla Concha is a sweet choice.
Margaritas, from strawberry to watermelon, are on the libation line-up.
Fiesta Village will be the spot for made-to-order burritos.
The Baja Poke Bowl has a host of luscious ingredients.
Mmm, Gansito Cupcakes. Yes, please.
Birria Tacos are a hearty offering.
Birria buffs will also find quesadillas on the menu.
Cocktails at Cantina del Sur

Knott’s Berry Farm Mar 30

Knott's Just Added Three Weekends to Its Beloved Boysenberry Festival

San Marino 9 hours ago

Be Bowled Over by Roses, Lots of Roses, at The Huntington

This article tagged under:

Buena ParkDiningKnott's Berry Farm
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us