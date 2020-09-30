Check Out These 5 Locations for Alhambra's Halloween Driving Howl

The Halloween Driving Howl runs daily from 11 am until 2pm on October 31st.

Start your adventure from any of these 5 locations and enjoy the activities from the safety of your car.

Spiderville, Joslyn Center, 210 N. Chapel Avenue

Snap a photo with your family in this Drive-By Photo Booth. Staff will print out a photo for you to keep.

Pumpkin Patch, Granada Park, 2000 W. Hellman Avenue

Grab a pumpkin to go for the kids to decorate or carve.

Trick-or-Treat, Alhambra Park, 205 N. Raymond Avenue

Get something sweet to take home for the little ones.

Ghost Adventures, Almansor Park, 800 S. Almansor Avenue

Pick up fun and creative arts and crafts giveaways for kids to enjoy.

Haunted House, Civic Center Library Parking Lot, 101 S. Second Street

Be prepared for a spooky adventure in the library parking lot

For details click here.

Alhambra is also hosting a virtual pumpkin fun run and other contests, click here to enter.