Halloween

Check Out These 5 Locations for Alhambra's Halloween Driving Howl

By Staff Reports

The Halloween Driving Howl runs daily from 11 am until 2pm on October 31st.
Start your adventure from any of these 5 locations and enjoy the activities from the safety of your car.

  • Spiderville, Joslyn Center, 210 N. Chapel Avenue
    Snap a photo with your family in this Drive-By Photo Booth. Staff will print out a photo for you to keep.
  • Pumpkin Patch, Granada Park, 2000 W. Hellman Avenue
    Grab a pumpkin to go for the kids to decorate or carve.
  • Trick-or-Treat, Alhambra Park, 205 N. Raymond Avenue
    Get something sweet to take home for the little ones.
  • Ghost Adventures, Almansor Park, 800 S. Almansor Avenue
    Pick up fun and creative arts and crafts giveaways for kids to enjoy.
  • Haunted House, Civic Center Library Parking Lot, 101 S. Second Street
    Be prepared for a spooky adventure in the library parking lot

Alhambra is also hosting a virtual pumpkin fun run and other contests, click here to enter.

