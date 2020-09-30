Check Out These 5 Locations for Alhambra's Halloween Driving Howl

The Halloween Driving Howl runs daily from 11 am until 2pm on October 31st.
Start your adventure from any of these 5 locations and enjoy the activities from the safety of your car.
- Spiderville, Joslyn Center, 210 N. Chapel Avenue
Snap a photo with your family in this Drive-By Photo Booth. Staff will print out a photo for you to keep.
- Pumpkin Patch, Granada Park, 2000 W. Hellman Avenue
Grab a pumpkin to go for the kids to decorate or carve.
- Trick-or-Treat, Alhambra Park, 205 N. Raymond Avenue
Get something sweet to take home for the little ones.
- Ghost Adventures, Almansor Park, 800 S. Almansor Avenue
Pick up fun and creative arts and crafts giveaways for kids to enjoy.
- Haunted House, Civic Center Library Parking Lot, 101 S. Second Street
Be prepared for a spooky adventure in the library parking lot
Alhambra is also hosting a virtual pumpkin fun run and other contests, click here to enter.