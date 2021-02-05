Cheer for Your Super Bowl Pick With a Team Doughnut

What to Know Available Saturday, Feb. 6 and Sunday, Feb. 7

$2.85 per doughnut

Randy's Donuts locations in Downey, Inglewood, El Segundo, Torrance, Pasadena

Raising a glass of something frosty, or a big burger, or a well-made fry, or a forkful of cake, or another favorite sip or foodstuff?

We do it, often, to those great people, ideas, or outcomes we'd like to shine a spotlight upon.

It isn't all that often, though, that we get to raise something that's, well, already raised.

But there is a classic confection that does fall in the "raised" column, and it involves craftsmanship, invention, and, yes, some delicious dough.

We're making a tempting tribute to the raised doughnut here, of course, a perfect food for raising, in praise and admiration, to a favorite team.

And two favorite teams will be on the football field on Sunday, Feb. 7. Are you seeking to raise something delicious to either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

We'll raise you one idea: Randy's Donuts is making a special limited-time raised doughnut in honor of each conference champ.

And we do mean "limited-time," for the Super sweets will be available at five Randy's Donuts locations on Feb. 6 and 7 only: Inglewood, El Segundo, Torrance, Pasadena, and Downey.

You can order online, too, if you prefer.

In addition to the raised doughnut element, there are sprinkles atop each doughnut, and some icing, too, and, you bet: The chosen hues are odes to each Super team.

The doughnuts are $2.85 each.

So raise your raised doughnut high, in the direction of your television, and show your support for your team.