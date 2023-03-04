Cheers to OC Restaurant Week, a Foodie Festivity Full of Delicious Deals

What to Know 15th Annual OC Restaurant Week

March 5-11, 2023

Fermentation Farm in Costa Mesa, Lola Gaspar in Santa Ana, and O SEA in Orange are all participating

The tantalizing tastes of Tustin, celebratory supping in Santa Ana, and cuisine that boasts a Costa Mesa-style character?

An adventurer led by their appetite, and the desire to know more about Orange County's many dine-out offerings, could sweep from city to city to city, on any one day or night, and encounter a wide and wonderful variety of seafood dishes, small plates, interesting enders, and, of course, kicky cocktails galore.

But if that day or night happens to occur from March 5 to 11, 2023?

Then the eat-around adventurer may find a foodie fiesta, and plenty of dining deals, too, thanks to the 15th Annual OC Restaurant Week.

The celebration will again sizzle over several days, but you don't need to be overwhelmed by the cities involved (there are many) or the eateries that are on board (there are lots).

The team behind the robust Restaurant Week has compiled a number of different and delectable experiences depending upon your mood, so a great place to start? The "Celebrate Your Way" menu on the OC Restaurant Week website.

Date Night spots have their own roster, and the prices are clearly listed. Eureka! is offering dinner for two for $80, including cocktails, while dinner for two at Woody's Wharf is $99 (along with cocktails).

Other themes under the "Celebrate Your Way" header include Family Restaurants, locations with that "Luxe" touch, and suggestions on where to "Gather the Squad."

Oh yes: And breakfast and brunch have their spotlights, too, which you don't always find in a traditional Restaurant Week.