Dining

Cheers to OC Restaurant Week, a Foodie Festivity Full of Delicious Deals

Dozens of restaurants are participating. Oh, and special sips are in the spotlight, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Anchiy

What to Know

  • 15th Annual OC Restaurant Week
  • March 5-11, 2023
  • Fermentation Farm in Costa Mesa, Lola Gaspar in Santa Ana, and O SEA in Orange are all participating

The tantalizing tastes of Tustin, celebratory supping in Santa Ana, and cuisine that boasts a Costa Mesa-style character?

An adventurer led by their appetite, and the desire to know more about Orange County's many dine-out offerings, could sweep from city to city to city, on any one day or night, and encounter a wide and wonderful variety of seafood dishes, small plates, interesting enders, and, of course, kicky cocktails galore.

But if that day or night happens to occur from March 5 to 11, 2023?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Then the eat-around adventurer may find a foodie fiesta, and plenty of dining deals, too, thanks to the 15th Annual OC Restaurant Week.

The celebration will again sizzle over several days, but you don't need to be overwhelmed by the cities involved (there are many) or the eateries that are on board (there are lots).

The team behind the robust Restaurant Week has compiled a number of different and delectable experiences depending upon your mood, so a great place to start? The "Celebrate Your Way" menu on the OC Restaurant Week website.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Barbie Mar 3

A New Immersive Activation Coming to SoCal Lets You Step Inside Barbie's Life-Sized Dreamhouse

La Cañada Flintridge Mar 3

A Fanciful New Shop Will Soon Bloom at Descanso Gardens

Date Night spots have their own roster, and the prices are clearly listed. Eureka! is offering dinner for two for $80, including cocktails, while dinner for two at Woody's Wharf is $99 (along with cocktails).

Other themes under the "Celebrate Your Way" header include Family Restaurants, locations with that "Luxe" touch, and suggestions on where to "Gather the Squad."

Oh yes: And breakfast and brunch have their spotlights, too, which you don't always find in a traditional Restaurant Week.

This article tagged under:

Diningdeals
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us