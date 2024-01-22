Cheeseburger fans, this Old Pasadena walking tour is the bun you're looking for

What to Know Cheeseburger Centennial Walking Food Tour

Jan. 27 and 28, 2024; 10:30 a.m.

$110

We're in the savory, condiment-luscious, bun-soft, well-seasoned throes of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, an annual food-stravaganza that returns to sizzle-up our crave-centered worlds each January.

But wait: The sizzle you're hearing is a little louder this year and for a mouthwatering reason: It's the cheeseburger's centennial, and the eateries of the Crown City are honoring this scrumptious fact in numerous ways.

These include yummy deals and special burgers, yes, but there's an event you'll want to join, if you truly want to jump into the juicy history of the icon, which, by the by, was invented in Pasadena in 1924.

How can you go deeper into the deliciousness? By booking your spot on the Cheeseburger Centennial Walking Food Tour, an appetizing outing led by those fun foodies-in-the-know, the gourmet gadabouts leading the Melting Pot Food Tours.

If you know these out-and-about adventures, then you know they often boast themes or stick to an especially eatery-rich area. And on Jan. 27 and 28, the full focus is on the cheeseburger.

Guests on the tour will "(e)njoy eating around Old Pasadena while learning about local history, lore, and architecture."

A ticket is $110 and there are still spots available, though those may be taken as the last weekend in January grows closer.

It's a once-a-year kind of thing, this all-out cheeseburger love, though various Melting Pot Food Tours pop up throughout the calendar at different Southern California spots.

If you'd simply like to stop by your favorite Pasadena diner for a cheeseburger, that's great, too: The cheeseburger-iest week of the year is on the grill through Jan. 27, 2024.