Fruit tree splendor: Cherry blossoms are starting to bloom at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Descanso Gardens

La Cañada Flintridge

The Japanese Garden is full of fruit trees, including the "Okame" trees

The trees are expected to bloom for "the next week," the garden team shared in a Feb. 25 social media post

Viewing the trees is included with admission or membership

If spring is the season of burstable moments — those happy times when the sky is deep blue and the air is sweet and you almost feel like bursting into song as your heart bursts wide — those memorable moments certainly have their roots in February.

Yes, February, a month that is synonymous with sweaters, soups, and the occasional shivers.

But around Los Angeles, the second month is when we see the vivid start of Pink Tree Season — the eye-catching saucer magnolia is one of the first trees out of the proverbial, petal-strewn gate — and other flowering shrubs that predict spring's approach.

And when the exquisite "Okame" cherry trees begin their all-too-brief bloom cycle, we know that springtime is just weeks away.

The short and most definitely sweet cycle has now commenced at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge, which is home to a few of the fanciful specimens.

The budding trees "... should be in bloom for the next week, weather-dependent," revealed a social media post on the garden's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The "Okame" cherry trees aren't just located in the lovely Japanese Garden; you can find them near the Promenade, just inside the garden entrance.

The Promenade, by the by, is going to be a colorful cacophony — or perhaps "tulip-cophony" fits — in just a few weeks, when the 35,000 tulip bulbs planted in January bloom, creating a chromatic carpet that's in place for just a short spell.

And if you're eager to behold more fabulous fruit tree splendor, there is more marvelousness to come: A peak scene of frilly wonder usually arrives in the Japanese Garden around the end of March or beginning of April.