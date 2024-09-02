Food & Drink

Fast food of the future? Chick-fil-A opens ‘elevated drive-thru' restaurant they say will increase service speed

The company claims the new concept will service two to three times the vehicles of a typical drive-thru.

By Brendan Brightman

Chick-fil-A elevated drive-thru
Courtesy Chick-fil-A

Things appear to trending upward at Chick-fil-A.

The fast food giant opened a new restaurant in McDonough, Georgia, designed to carry out their new "elevated drive-thru concept" that serves four drive-thru lanes with a kitchen elevated on the second floor. Food will be brought down on conveyer belts to employees who then give customers their food.

The new restaurant design does not have a dine-in option and has a kitchen double the size of a standard Chick-fil-A location.

Chick-fil-A's "elevated drive-thru" location.
Courtesy Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A's "elevated drive-thru" location.
Executives for the company say the new concept can serve two to three times the number of vehicles as a regular Chick-fil-A drive-thru, which has only two lanes.

Drive-thru lanes will have two options for ordering: mobile orders only or traditional ordering.

The company also claims their conveyer belts will allow employees to serve meal orders every six seconds.

