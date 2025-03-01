Children's Hospital LA invites us to ‘Make March Matter'; find ways to help

What to Know The 10th Annual Make March Matter

The month-long Children's Hospital Los Angeles campaign gives people numerous ways to support CHLA, from restaurants to shops and beyond

LA Kings will have a CHLA Title Night March 8; a portion of the proceeds from other select March games will also be donated to the campaign

The University of Southern California's Trojan Dance Marathon will raise funds for CHLA March 8

Dairy Queen will host a "Dip It for Kids Day" March 20; "customers can dip their cone for free with a donation to CHLA at participating LA locations"

Find all of the 2025 participants and how to support CHLA on this site

Running an errand to pick up some needed items at a favorite shop, stopping for a sweet treat, taking a cooking class to polish your kitchen skills, and cheering for a beloved team: So many Southern Californians will participate in these very pursuits over the course of March, much as they do every month.

But there is a way to "Make March Matter" while helping a place so important to our community: Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The month-long campaign, which has opened on the first day of March over the last decade, invites "local businesses and community members (to) rally together throughout March to raise funds to provide critical, life-saving care for CHLA patients."

There are dozens of participants around the region, with some places, groups, and people holding a one-day event — look to participating Dairy Queens, which will host "Dip It for Kids Day" March 20 — and other businesses offering ways to give back throughout the month.

A Jimmy Choo Charity Shopping Event, fundraising LA Kings games, Eataly cooking classes, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse in Burbank, Randy's Donuts, Cuddle Paws, and Angelini Osteria are all joining in to back the uplifting campaign in 2025.

Is your favorite snack shop, pet place, or clothing store on the list? Check out the details on this site, as well as important dates and how each business is giving back.

And if you'd like to create your own Make March Matter fundraising page, you can by starting here.