Sweet fundraiser: Send a Valentine's card to a child at Children's Hospital LA

A zippy UFO lined in small and eye-catching hearts. A happy unicorn jumping over the moon. And a cute koala blasting off courtesy of a whimsical rocket.

Such wholesome scenes might easily dance through our imaginations as we're reading a storybook to our kids, the sort of imaginative tale that takes youngsters to the stars and beyond.

These adorable pictures are also adorning a collection of ready-to-color Valentine's cards, glad-hearted greetings that have been created expressly for kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The hospital is known for its holiday card drives, the cheerful campaigns that treat patients to an adorable card while also raising funds for the hospital.

And the 2025 Valentine's Day Card Drive just kicked off on the first Monday of February, giving those who'd like to send a smile or two the opportunity to do so.

But don't wait for Feb. 14: You can choose among the cards now, then add a happy message before sending online.

The merry messages and creative cards will be printed and "hand-delivered" to children at the hospital, all to honor an occasion that is very much about connection, appreciation, and support.

"When a child is hospitalized, they miss out on fun school activities like exchanging Valentines with their friends and classmates," says Carol Hamamoto, Child Life and Expressive Arts & Therapies Manager at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

"That's why we created a Valentine's Day tradition at CHLA with balloons and goodies bags that contain thoughtful Valentine's from our community."

"The cards, with uplifting messages, sweet poems, and sometimes silly jokes, are a fun way to celebrate and so appreciated by our patients."

The CHLA team revealed that Valentine's greetings arrived from all over the world in past years.

An anonymous donor will donate a dollar to CHLA for each card that is sent, up to a total of $50,000.

If you're unsure what to write, there are some ideas listed on the site. The hospital staff does recommend keeping "the spirit of Valentine's Day" in mind as you pen your message, rather than a "get well" note.

For more tips and to peruse the playful designs, as well as the easy card form and ways to get started, visit this page now.