Chili is the piquant star of this tasty Tustin tradition

What to Know Tustin Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off

Sunday, June 1 ("Always the 1st Sunday of June in Old Town Tustin")

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Music, contests, activities for kids, and more, plus oodles of great chili

We can't be too gloomy about the start of June, not when a delicious decades-old chili celebration brings a variety of vivacious tastes to our region.

Specifically, to Tustin, which has long been the yummy home of this June-starting celebration. Or almost-June-starting; the Tustin Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off can be found chili-ing up our chili-craving lives on the first Sunday of June.

In 2025, that happens to coincide with the first day of June, so lucky us: We won't have to wade further into the month to find all sorts of spicy splendor in Old Town Tustin.

In addition to the chili showdowns, there are places to purchase chili, and other foodstuffs, too; craft brews and wine are also for sale.

Live tunes, activities for kids, and other fair-style sights, sweetnesses, and easy-breezy diversions fill out the seven-hour festivity.

Something extra nice about this appetizing affair, which is marking 41 years in 2025?

"Proceeds from the event are donated to local non-profit organizations and service groups whose members volunteer during the event."

Bring on the gloom, we say, and the weather made for light sweaters, and the chilly days that just say "chili" to us.

We're grateful to enjoy a perfect bean-laden symphony of rich and brothy bliss at any point of the calendar, but if it is the start of June, and we're in Tustin, somehow the chill chili weather just makes for an ideal day out.