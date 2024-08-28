A bowl with beaters arrives before the cake at this Huntington Beach restaurant

What to Know Lōrea at Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach

The recently opened restaurant features Cali-coastal cuisine, with inventive desserts and eye-catching cocktails

The Tableside Chocolate Cake is created for 3 to 4 people and is priced at $35

Foodie experiences that are festooned with offbeat and fantastical additions, be it a gleefully garish garnish or a surprising accompaniment, can add to a meal's memory-making quotient.

Sometimes — quite often, even — restaurants hint at what those surprises might involve and then the whimsical word gets around.

Lōrea, which recently debuted at Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, has a few of those festive menu touches, and while it isn't sharing every sweet secret, the restaurant made one reveal that takes the cake.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Tableside Chocolate Cake, to be temptingly exact.

The Tableside Chocolate Cake has a sweet surprise in store. (photo: The Meritage Collection/John Dole Photography)

Because the decadent dessert is a soufflé, and soufflés, as a rule, are not quickly created confections, the Lōrea team has something tasty in store: A bowl of batter-laden beaters, which arrive at the table before the cake.

It isn't often that the implements of the kitchen make their way to a restaurant table, making this quirky perk something notable (and nom-able).

There are other special sights, flavors, and spins woven through the restaurant's menu, which draws its inspiration from the Golden State coast.

And the gourmet Taste of the Table Series, which includes meet-and-greets with chefs and a multi-course dining experience? That's happening monthly at the beach-facing property.

Details, from supping to stayovers, are available on the Paséa Hotel & Spa site.