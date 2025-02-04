Chocolate is February's creamy and dreamy theme at Salt & Straw

What to Know The Chocolatiers Series at Salt & Straw

February 2025

The seasonal ice cream flavors include Chocolate Almond Gold Bar and Cake Batter Chocolate Fudge

Enjoy a special chocolate tasting at the Larchmont Boulevard Salt & Straw from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6

The classic and quintessential tastes of Valentine's Day, at least among certain get-fancy gourmands?

Dishes and libations like shellfish, fine wine, and frou-frou finger foods may first come to mind, but just about everyone can agree that chocolate creamily and consistently rules the Holiday of Love.

In fact, the sweet stuff is pretty much an uncontested February all-star player; you'll find chocolates inside heart-shaped boxes, rectangular boxes, and colorful containers in every other shape, size, and configuration.

Even ice cream stalwarts like Salt & Straw, the artisanal company founded in Portland over 15 years ago, know that chocolate is Cupid's favorite flavor.

And so, each February, the scoop shops release a series of decadent and delicious chocolate ice creams, a quintet that is only available during the short 'n sweet month.

The Chocolatiers Series just made its 2025 debut, with both a few tried-and-trues on the luscious line-up and some new offerings, too.

Chocolate Almond Gold Bar, featuring Fran's Chocolate of Seattle, is on the flavorful February list, and Cocoa Nibs & Frangipane, with the nibs hailing from Dandelion, a San Francisco chocolatier.

The fudge that stars in Cake Batter Chocolate Fudge is a brown butter vanilla bean, oh yum.

And the two new sweet selections this tasty time around? Hazelnut Chocolate Cookies and Cream, a vegan ice cream, and Milk Chocolate Fudge with Candied Macadamia Nut.

To up the general chocolate-tude of it all, a Brownie Waffle Cone will be in shops through Feb. 27, should you want a richer and nibbly conveyance to hold your ice cream.

There's more nibbly niceness afoot: A special happening is happening at the Larchmont scoop shop Feb. 6: It's a chocolate tasting from 4 to 6 o'clock, so swing by and indulge.

And if you visit any Salt & Straw on Valentine's Day proper — that's Feb. 14, yep — the mood will be very BOGO: Buy a scoop for honey and treat yourself to a complimentary scoop.