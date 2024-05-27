A Natural History Museum tasting celebrates ‘ChocoLAte: From Beans to Bliss'

What to Know Chocolate Talk & Tasting at the Natural History Museum

Thursday, May 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

$20 general admission

The Natural History Museum has long been a vibrant hub for a host of hankerings, from the grasshopper-centered dishes served at bygone Bug Fairs to the foodie fun found at First Fridays, the science-and-socializing soirées that pop up during the first half of the year.

Those museum-based hankerings have been stoked by a particularly sweet and deep delicacy in recent weeks thanks to "ChocoLAte: From Beans to Bliss," the Exposition Park destination's vibrant video series "celebrating the diversity of Los Angeles and its people through the lens of chocolate."

Patricia Tsai of Chocovivo, Joe Ter-Poghossian of Mignon Chocolate, SueEllen Mancini of Sad Girl Creamery, and Jeffrey & Robbie Jacobs of Uncle Eddie's Vegan Cookies have all been featured; a look at Chocolate's Journey, and a dive into the museum's Chocolate Collections, has also added a delightful drizzle of knowledge and numminess to the online offerings.

But this deliciousness is about to move offline and into the real chocolate-obsessed world at a Chocolate Talk & Tasting.

The May 30 event will welcome SueEllen Mancini as well as Albert Daniel of Albert's Petite Sweets for a chocolate-centered chat about inspiration, community, and the journey of both lauded chocolatiers.

Oh yes: A tasting featuring Sad Girl Creamery and Albert's Petite Sweets will be a yummy highlight, as is the chance to explore "select" areas of the museum's first floor.

If you can't swing by this tempting to-do, you can access the museum's chocolate-themed videos whenever you have a craving.

And if you have a favorite chocolate maker in town, the sort of creative-minded candy-ist who would be perfect for a well-deserved NHM shout-out?

The venerable institution wants to get the good buzz.

"Have a favorite spot? We'd love to hear from you! If there's another L.A. chocolatier spreading love through their creations, join the conversation on social media and tag us @NHMLA with #chocolateinLA," shares the Natural History Museum.