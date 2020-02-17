Chow Down Along Oxnard’s Taco Trail

What to Know Free online map to some of the city's best taco spots

Seafood, restaurant-style tacos, and taco trucks made the list

Margaritas and Micheladas also get some map love

101-ing?

It's a pastime, a way of life, a love language, and a spirit-elevating must for adventurers 'round our region, the people who love to call upon the Central Coast, to stop by some pristine sand for an hour of frolicking, and to sample some great local vittles.

And if you find yourself 101-ing near Oxnard, and hankering for a dish that's dotted with a good amount of cotija, or boasts a few grilled shrimp, or has a chipotle-mayo thing going that sets your buds afire (either your friends or your taste buds, yes), best follow Visit Oxnard's delicious Oxnard Taco Trail.

What's the Taco Trail? It's a trail of tacos, yes, but more specifically it is a map to some of Oxnard's meatiest meals and veggie-yummiest shells o' bliss.

The city recently posted this map, and essential information, online, if you want to call it up on your phone ASAP, all to help you and your co-road tripper locate lunch.

On the map?

Look for Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill, which is serving up some of the "Best Restaurant-Style Tacos," while El 30 Mariscos Mexican Seafood Restaurant is one of the spots you'll want to head for shrimp and such.

Covering every taqueria and truck all in a single day? That is, perhaps, too tall of an order, though we don't know your personal penchant for taco consumption.

It just means you'll need to do more 101-ing, with your favorite taco-obsessed friend, to take in the taco trucks, tortas, and other flavorful goodies now ruling this a map that truly rules.