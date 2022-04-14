Christmas in April: Apply Now to Join This Holiday Tradition

Holidays, on the whole, tend to be found in the season they've long resided within, and asking these occasions to jump months is a task that is best not undertaken.

And yet? Our most merry celebrations do have a whimsical way of making cameos during other points of the calendar.

Look to the Halloween-themed "Half-o-Ween" events that eek us out near the beginning of May, a spooky nod to the fact that the haunting holiday is six months away.

And look to the middle of April, when one of Southern California's most august December delights reappears, all to announce that artist applications are now open.

It's the LA Holiday Celebration we're speaking of, a beloved tradition that has long danced, strummed, and rung its bells at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, just ahead of Christmas Day.

True, Christmas 2022 is over eight months away, but the celebration, which always takes place on the afternoon of Dec. 24th, must line up its troupes, artists, and musical acts well in advance.

If you're part of a local cultural group, you're now invited to apply, all to become part of this decades-old gift to the city.

And it truly is a present with panache: The LA Holiday Celebration is free to see, either in person or via PBS SoCal, a happening made possible by the LA County Board of Supervisors.

The three categories that are now open to applications?

These include "Vocal ensemble, Music Ensemble or Dance," and there are some other rules to know before applying, including the details on submitting a performance video.

Local "cultural and performing arts groups interested in representing the talent and traditions found in communities across the county are encouraged to apply," is the good word from the event team.

Past groups have included the Jung Im Lee Korean Dance Academy, Mostly Kosher, and Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea.

It's year 63 for this ebullient event, one that spotlights the vibrant communities, cultures, and arts of our amazing city. The application process closes on Aug. 1, 2022.