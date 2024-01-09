Christmas is a wrap but wintry fun is afoot around Skypark at Santa's Village

What to Know Winter Wonderland at SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead

Opens Jan. 11, 2024; select dates

$49 adult day pass; other ticketing tiers are available

When the reindeer have vamoosed, holiday lights have been returned to their boxes, and carols have fallen silent, we understand that Christmas-style celebrating has finally, at least for this season, come to an end.

But something adjacent to Christmas, which also includes Christmas within its frosty folds, continues even after December dims: It's wintertime, of course, and while the coldest season isn't an exact match for the sheer whimsy of the yuletide, there are still plenty of playful elements of the iciest stretch of the year.

SkyPark at Santa's Village, the merry mid-century attraction that is synonymous with Christmassy sparkle, takes time to pay uplifting homage to wintertime each January, just after all of the ho-ho-ho-ness has colorfully concluded.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But the colorful fun is still afoot around the Lake Arrowhead-adjacent area, with all sorts of fairytale characters flurrying about a Winter Wonderland.

Those fanciful figures include Princess Snowfall, a nature-loving "winter princess" who is in search of some lost crystals. Kids can join a "Snow Quest" to help the royal find her gems, which help her to keep the NorthWoods in a healthy and vibrant state, from the animals to the trees.

Sweets, ice skating, and the NorthWoods Express Train Ride are some of the other snow-inspired sights that fans of the frostiest part of the calendar may enjoy.

Keep in mind that this Winter Wonderland is only happening on select dates. Also, it is a smart plan to book your admission in advance, before open spots melt away.

And checking road conditions before heading up the mountain? Unless your reindeer can fly you to SkyPark at Santa's Village via a magical sleigh, that, too, is a wise course of action.