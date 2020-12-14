Parking Is Free at These Downtown Santa Monica Locations Through Christmas

Parking fees will be temporarily waived in some of downtown Santa Monica's 's public parking structures through Christmas Day to attract shoppers to the Third Street Promenade and elsewhere.

Fees will be waived in structures 1 to 6. The Promenade is also offering free holiday-themed entertainment through Jan. 3. Restaurants and retailers have implemented a number of amenities to make holiday dining and shopping easier, with in-store and curbside pickup and takeaway dining options.

With holiday celebrations and family gatherings scaled back this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local restaurants are emphasizing takeout options. Click here for a full list of restaurants offering takeout, delivery and gift cards for the holidays.

In addition to buying local, utilizing delivery services and to-go orders, there are a number of safe ways to support businesses while at home without having to spend any money, including writing a positive review, following them on social media, and liking, commenting and sharing their posts with friends and family, according to Downtown Santa Monica, a private nonprofit that works with the city of Santa Monica to manage services and operations.

The group urges people to follow @DTSantaMonica on Instagram and Twitter or DowntownSantaMonica on Facebook to stay connected with local businesses, and explore gift ideas and resources on how to continue supporting them.

Local shoppers are also encouraged to visit DowntownSM.com and use the Santa Monica ``Open for Business'' map with the latest information on businesses, including hours and their website to plan ahead and see if in-store pick-up or special hours are available for people who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19.