Christmas Train Tickets Go on Sale at Irvine Park Railroad

What to Know Tickets went on sale on Monday, Nov. 1

Nov. 26-Dec. 23, 2021

$20-$30, depending on the date and time

Ho, ho, ho: November is all about stuffing, turkeys, and pecan pie, but we need to look to the holidays, and all of the festive fun times that will pop up around Southern California in the months ahead.

Including the super-cute, fa-la-lovely train outings that festoon some of our family-focused destinations.

One of those major train adventures is the Irvine Park Railroad, in Orange. Santa makes an appearance at the annual run of the popular Christmas Train, and the kid-cute choo-choo adds charm, nostalgia, and easy-breezy riding to a family outing.

As do the numerous activities that pop up during the yuletide season at the destination, from cookie decorating to ice fishing.

But best get your ticket soon: They'll be selling fewer tickets in 2021, due to capacity considerations, meaning slots will book up sooner.

Good to keep in mind?

The activity tickets are separate from the train tickets, so if you want to just swing by for the locomotive merriment, and to say hi to Ol' Saint Nick, you can.

But plenty of kids want to try out the Rudolph Racers, carnival games, and the place for making crafts.

Oh yes: And the seasonal treats, too, which add some delicious delight to a day out at the quaint tracks.

For all the information, and your ticket, choo-choo to this site now.