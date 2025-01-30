CicLAvia's 2025 schedule just rolled in, with eight free dates coming up

Here's a brain twister to ponder: Are there more minutes in a year or more revolutions of bicycle wheels at all of the annual CicLAvia events combined?

We'll go with the wheels, because CicLAvia is a wheel-y big deal, attracting thousands of cyclists who roll along Southern California streets that have been closed to motorized traffic.

But it is worth considering the length of a year when thinking about the popular free event, which began in Los Angeles in 2010.

The cycling spectacular popped up a few times over the course of a year back in the day, but as of 2025 there are eight, count 'em up — eight — CicLAvia events to anticipate.

The CicLAvia team unveiled its city-spanning 2025 line-up Jan. 30, which includes two of the newer CicLAmini events, which put an emphasis on shorter distances and pedestrian-centered experiences.

West Adams Meets University Park is first up, so circle Feb. 23 if you'd like to join, while Koreatown Meets Hollywood will embrace the start of springtime April 6.

A CicLAmini will take place May 18 — Pico Union is the place — while Historic South Central Meets Watts is happening on the first Sunday of summertime (June 22).

Culver City Meets Venice Aug. 18, a CicLAmini in San Pedro will get moving Sept. 14, the huge and much-loved Heart of LA rolls Oct. 12, and Melrose Avenue concludes the impressive run Dec. 7.

There are no reservations to secure and you don't need a ticket: The fun is free, and getting there with your bike or non-motorized transportation is all you really need to consider.

Though consider this: Supporting the businesses, shops, eateries, and attractions of the neighborhood you're visiting is always encouraged.

That's what makes CicLAvia the enduring delight it is, beyond its free-to-join price: You get to connect with areas you love, or want to know better, in a spirited and sunshine-filled way.

And even if the sun isn't shining, the sunshine is present: People are out, biking and strolling, and having a fine time with other neighbors from points around the city.