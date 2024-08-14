CicLAvia Sunday: Roll along a car-free Hollywood Boulevard

What to Know "CicLAvia: Meet the Hollywoods" is a car-free celebration "Connecting East and West Hollywood"

Free; Sunday, Aug. 18; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the event is presented by Metro

Cycle 6.6 miles of open streets from East or West Hollywood, through the heart of Hollywood, to East or West Hollywood; start and stop wherever you choose

While cars are most definitely, and without quibble, the most common things to cruise Hollywood Boulevard, there are other modes of transportation that occasionally pop up along the Tinseltown thoroughfare.

Well, very occasionally, of course: Vehicles do rule, but let us pay homage to the boulevard's quirkier sights, including the floats of the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, a procession that includes Santa's sleigh.

But on Sunday, Aug. 18?

It will be about the bicycles, and roller skates, and sneakers, too, as a good chunk of Hollywood Boulevard is closed to motorized traffic.

The super-rollicking, on-the-roll reason behind the "Meet the Hollywoods" closure, which is festively focused on "Connecting East and West Hollywood"?

CicLAvia, that grand open streets spectacular, is returning to all three Hollywoods for another easy-breezy daylong roll-through.

Okay, "daylong" in this case means 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but surely you cover plenty of ground during those seven sunny hours.

Since CicLAvia began in October 2010, it has called upon the heart of Movietown on numerous occasions. It's a grand way for people to stand in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard and soak in its iconic sights, starry history, and vintage splendor.

A few things to note?

The stretch of Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Dolby Theatre is not an "on-the-go" part of the Aug. 18 map but will serve as the Walk of Fame hub, where riders will dismount.

Hollywood Boulevard will be closed to cars from Highland Avenue eastward, at least for several blocks.

You can pedal all the way to Hillhurst, in fact, if you're curious about what "eastward" might mean in this case.

And to the west? Santa Monica Boulevard will be shuttered to automobiles for an impressive stretch; the West Hollywood hub is located at San Vicente Boulevard.

Even a few blocks of Highland Avenue will play a role in the roll.

Your best bet before going Metro to the breezy affair — and there are four train stations on the 6.6-mile route — is to soak in the map, important details, hub locations, and what to see and do along the world-famous way.

The Local Gems page on the CicLAvia site has become a must-peruse before the pedaling begins.

Alas: Cruising Hollywood Boulevard in a glittering sleigh, with reindeer at the lead, is something special reserved for Santa during the big holiday parade.

But we can call upon the legendary boulevard Aug. 18, and both West and East Hollywood, too, for a free and fun day of sun, fresh air, exercise, and community joy.

And you won't have to wait long for the next CicLAvia-helmed happening: A CicLAmini will call upon Lincoln Heights on Sept. 15.

Updated: Aug. 14