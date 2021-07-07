CicLAvia Is Ready to Roll Again in Three SoCal Communities

What to Know The event, which takes place on streets that have been closed to cars, will pedal through Wilmington on Aug. 15

Heart of LA, a celebration of the event's 11th anniversary, will happen on Oct. 10 while South LA is set for Dec. 5

Free

So your handlebars are still wrapped in streamers from the Fourth of July, and bright balloons continue to aid whimsical oomph to your bike basket?

Better keep those decorations attached to your favorite ride, or even add a few more, for our city's largest cycle-and-see-LA happening is set to make its big comeback after over a year away due to the pandemic.

It's CicLAvia we're sounding our bulbous bike horn over, for the totally free, neighborhood-nice open streets event recently announced not one but three 2021 events, all to make up for the last several months.

Toot, toot, toot. (That's the aforementioned bulbous bike horn toot-tooting about the good news.)

Up first, plunk in the middle of August?

The breezy and easy bike ride, which first captivated our city's community-seeking cyclists in October 2010, will revisit wonderful Wilmington.

The map is live for the route, which covers 2.25 and boasts a pair of hubs, one at Wilmington Waterfront Park and another at Banning Park.

As for CicLAvia's festive falltime fun ride, which will call upon the Heart of LA on Oct. 10? It's an anniversary celebration, marking the 11th year that bike buffs have toodled around streets that are free of cars.

And nearer the holidays?

Break out the tinsel for your handlebars and wear some reindeer antlers, if you're so inclined: South LA, another CicLAvia favorite, is the super, in-the-spotlight area on December's first Sunday.

Have you burnished your biking skills since the spring of 2020? Or, at least, your bike-decorating skills?

If you can't say "yes" to either, no worries: Feel free to show up to this freebie however you like, with an undecorated bike, with your pet parrot on your shoulder, or with a simple wish to reconnect to the loving of rolling among other bike-minded, er, like-minded Angelenos.

Reservations are not required for these free happenings, and you can begin to bike from any place on the map.

Oh yes: They all take place on Sundays, too, making for a sweat-inducing, smile-summoning way to conclude a weekend.