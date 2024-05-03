Cinco de Mayo 2024 food and drink deals, freebies

Cinco de Mayo, or May 5, is Sunday -- and while we aren't celebrating Mexico's Independence Day, it's a great excuse to indulge in some delicious food and drinks.

Although the holiday celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, the holiday has grown in popularity in the United States, with some businesses offering free tacos and discounted margaritas.

Here are the deals we know about for Cinco de Mayo 2024:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's small-batch tequila brand, Teremana Tequila is offering to Venmo you back for your guacamole!

From now until May 31st, visit any U.S. restaurant that carries Teremana Tequila and serves guacamole. When you purchase a Teremana cocktail with your order of guac, you'll be reimbursed up to $10, whether you dine in or take out.

Make sure to upload your receipt on GuacOnTheRock.com by June 5 to be reimbursed.

Abuelo's will offer $5 specials all day on their Mexican Grande Draft Beer, Mexican Flag Margarita, La Grandeza Margarita, and Chile con Queso. The deal is only available in-store.

Acapulco Restaurants will host a festive all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., featuring a ham & tri-tip carving station and bottomless mimosas. During that time, get a Bloody Mary, Michelada or Margarita for $5.

Following the brunch special, customers can purchase $4 tacos until close.

CPK is offering a special menu for Cinco de Mayo.

Starters include white corn guacamole & chips or Mexican street corn for $5

Casa Paloma, Fresh Agave Lime or Endless Sunshine margaritas for $7

7" pizzas and a draft beer for $9. Choose between green chile enchilada pizza or spicy chipotle chicken pizza.

Available for dine-in only at participating locations.

If you're looking for a Boozy Brunch, head to Chevy's on Cinco de Mayo from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. for $12 bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys.

Then from 3 p.m. - close enjoy margarita, beer and shot specials, and $4 tacos.

Chipotle wants to cater your Cinco de Mayo party, even if it's a party of one.

As part of their "Cinco Days of Cinco," enjoy free delivery on orders over $10 with code CINCO24.

Additional service fees still apply.

Get ready for fun and get yourself a $5 Tres Tequila Rita Margarita at Dave & Buster's locations nationwide.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an all-you-can-eat brunch from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., featuring a ham & tri-tip carving station and bottomless mimosas. Plus, $5 Bloody Marys, Micheladas & Margaritas.

From 2 p.m. - close, enjoy margarita, beer and shot specials, and $4 tacos.

Stop in for $5 Legendary Ritas or Dos Equis Big Daddys today through May 5.

HootClub Rewards members can also get an exclusive $5 Cinco de Mayo appetizer special in the Hooters app.

Moe’s Rewards Members can get a burrito or bowl for $5.55 on Cinco de Mayo. The deal is single-use and must be redeemed at checkout through the customer's Moe Rewards account. Service fees apply.

If you're one of the first 30 people to be served on Cinco de Mayo, you'll also get a free t-shirt.

From May 1 - 5, On the Border restaurants are celebrating with $5 Cinco Ritas, $5 Mexican draft beers, and its signature queso for $5. On Cinco de Mayo, the Spicy Ghost Rita, a premium Agave Ghost Tequila Blanco infused with Ghost Pepper and paired with fresh lime agave will be $9.99.

When you order in the Taco Bell app, you can get five tacos for just $5—(that comes out to just $1 per taco).

The deal can only be redeemed once on May 5 in the Taco Bell app but you do not have to be a rewards member to take advantage of this offer.