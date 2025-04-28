Cinespia's 24th season will cinematically sparkle at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

What to Know Cinespia's 24th Season

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Opening night will feature a May 24 screening of "The Big Lebowski"; "Clueless" will screen May 25

"Blue Velvet" and a tribute to David Lynch is scheduled for May 31

The season traditionally concludes around Halloween; more films and events will be announced in the months ahead

$24.11 and up

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video

While many hues are synonymous with a cinematic evening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery — the pale tangerine sky as the sun sinks beneath the tall palms to the west, the green expanses of grass, and the soft pale pearl of a June Gloom fog — a new color will soon bloom, beautifully: blue.

If such a notion sets you to dreaming of velvet that "bluer than the night," you'll want to make your way to the landmark on the last day of May. That's when David Lynch's "Blue Velvet" screens in tribute to the director, a beloved auteur who passed away in January 2025 and is now at rest in the storied cemetery.

The event is part of the 24th season of Cinespia, the outdoor movie series that has long called the palm-filled Santa Monica Boulevard space its summer home.

There are more intriguing, ethereal, and uplifting movies coming up in May, including an opening night treat that is as LA as a roaming tumbleweed and a glass of sarsaparilla enjoyed down at the bowling alley: "The Big Lebowski" will go for strikes May 24.

Cinespia's opening movies for the 2025 season were unveiled a few days after Easter, giving fans a chance to talk with friends and plan their outings ahead of the late-May launch.

A celebration, like, honoring the 30th anniversary of "Clueless" is set to plaid-up the bucolic setting May 24.

As if we would miss that. As. If.

"Cinespia has always been a love letter to Los Angeles and to the movies that shaped us," said Cinespia founder John Wyatt.

"We're honored to begin this season with two unforgettable portraits of our city and a tribute to the great David Lynch."

Better find your best Cher-inspired ensemble, plaid or otherwise, or your Dude-est bathrobe or sweater: The most excellently themed photo booth will return, as well as DJ-delivered tunes.

Tickets? They're on sale now, and that's not just, like, our opinion, man.