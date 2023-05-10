Outdoor Movies

Cinespia Is Visiting LA State Historic Park for a Starry, Cinematic Spell

Fantasy, comedy, and romance will swirl through the storied space in May.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Cinespia

What to Know

  • Cinespia at LA State Historic Park
  • "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and "10 Things I Hate About You" will screen on select May 2023 dates
  • $22; food and beverages sold on-site

The summer movie season is already in full flower at traditional theaters, and outdoor spaces are beginning to erect temporary screens and summon food trucks, too.

And one of our city's most celebrated warm-weather series is popping up in May, a full month before the solstice, but not in a spot you might immediately think of when you think of Cinespia.

The beloved outdoor film screenings will begin at LA State Historic Park on May 19 with a showing of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring."

Frodo and Sam had to undertake a long trek to reach their destination, but the beautiful space is only a short walk from the Metro stop at Chinatown.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" brings the chuckles on May 26 — that's the Friday that begins Memorial Day Weekend — and "10 Things I Hate About You" immediately follows on Saturday, May 27.

A ticket is $22.

As always with a Cinespia evening, a stylish photo booth will be part of the fun, while food and drink will be sold. A DJ lends the air a musical note, too, at every screening.

Read up on the seating, what to expect, times, tickets, and lots more at this site.

Cinespia is marking its 22nd season in 2023 in partnership with Prime Video, Amazon Studios, and Freevee.

