Cinespia to Celebrate ‘A League of Their Own' at 30

What to Know Cinespia announced its August 2022 line-up on July 13

The outdoor film event will honor the 30th anniversary of "A League of Their Own" on Aug. 6

An Aug. 20 slumber party will feature "Death Becomes Her" and "Jennifer's Body"

Days awash in sunshine, popcorn and peanuts, the scent of freshly mown grass, and the best pals ever to rule the baseball field on a warm summer night: "A League of Their Own" was a true diamond when it debuted in 1992, an enduring "celebration of sisterhood and sportsmanship" that remains a must-watch gem at outdoor cinemas across the land.

Cinespia, the alfresco film series located at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, will honor the 30th anniversary of the heartwarming comedy with an Aug. 6 screening, an appearance by star Geena Davis, and cameos by a number of actors from the new Prime Video series, which debuts on Aug. 12.

Ready to rock your Rockford Peaches uniform and show off your lucky glove? Maybe try out your best shortstop stance or how you might jump, arm outstretched, for a fast fly?

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A themed photo area will invite guests to step up to the proverbial plate for a "play ball" picture or two.

There are other film favorites glittering on the Cinespia August 2022 schedule, which was officially unveiled on July 13.

"Romeo + Juliet" will spread its diaphanous wings and alight at Hollywood Forever on Aug. 13, summoning deep emotions and longing looks. For fans of the new "Elvis" film, getting to know this Baz Luhrmann-helmed romance will be a treat, Bard none.

Bringing a few smiles, and shrieks, on Aug. 20? It's a Cinespia slumber party, with "Death Becomes Her" and "Jennifer's Body" delivering the dastardly chills.

Rounding out the final full month of the summer season? Paging Dr. Jones: "Raiders of the Lost Ark" will globetrot its way to the Tinseltown gathering on Aug. 27.

As is tasty tradition, picnics are allowed, there's a bar serving wine and beer, and a DJ will add a shimmery soundscape to the night.

Procuring advance tickets is a wise route to take, so get yours faster than Indiana Jones leaps over a chasm to escape a rolling boulder.

Amazon Studios presents the outdoor cinema series, which is marking its 21st year in 2022.