Cinespia's big July opens with ‘Top Gun' and wraps with ‘The Addams Family'

What to Know Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The outdoor movie series will screen a few classics in July, including "Top Gun" July 4 (with fireworks); "The Addams Family" screens July 26

$24.11 and up; parking is additional

July takes up the same amount of real estate as the other 31-er months, but given the languid nature of middle summer, and the month's easygoing character, it can feel a little lovelier and lengthier.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

We adore July for its natural big-a-tude, in short, and we love that movies can feel a little bigger in the seventh month, too.

So it makes cinematic sense that one of Southern California's most popular outdoor film series is starting with one of the '80s biggest movies, a sonic superstar that has been professing its need for speed for nearly four decades.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It's "Top Gun," and if you guessed that Cinespia would be screening the Tom Cruise action phenomenon July 4, with fireworks, you'd be correct.

As for rocking your mirrored shades and volleyball shorts? You can if you like but do remember that even summer nights can get chilly at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the longtime home of the series. So maybe bring your favorite flight jacket to thrown on if needed.

There's a different screening just a night later and it will whisk true romantics to scenic and storied points around Los Angeles. Welcome back to the city of stars, "La La Land," we'll see you, and fireworks, July 5.

Prepare to become wiser — or rather, Pennywiser — when "It" screams, we mean "screens" of course, July 12, and get your Post-Its ready for "Romy & Michelle's High School Reunion" July 19.

And "The Addams Family" ends the month with a sassy snap, and spooky flair, July 26. Tell your cara mia you have a date for this enduring and not-too-eerie favorite.

The themed photo areas will be back, so arrive in your Morticia-inspired best. Honestly, you could wear her famous gown to any of the screenings, because the chatelaine of Addams manor is such a fashion icon.

DJ music also adds to the yay-summer splendor of these special nights.

Tickets are available now and you'll want to consider parking, which is priced separately.

The screenings are presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video.