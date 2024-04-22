Cinespia's first 2024 Hollywood Forever Cemetery screenings have been revealed

What to Know Cinespia, the outdoor film series, pops up at locations around town but is synonymous with screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

$22 general admission; the cemetery-based films begin on May 26 with "Se7en"

"Legally Blonde," "Dazed and Confused," "Across the Universe," "D.E.B.S." Pride Screening with LA Pride," and "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?" are ahead

Few movies have a single setting; rather, a typical plot whisks the film's main characters around town, or the country, or the world, or even the universe, giving viewers plenty of picturesque places to ponder.

You could think of Cinespia, the venerable outdoor movie series, in sort of the same way: The popular warm-weather events are synonymous with a storied Tinseltown landmark, but fans have seen Cinespia events begin to pop up near The Greek Theatre, at Los Angeles State Historic Park, and inside ornate DTLA movie palaces in recent years.

Still, Hollywood Forever Cemetery has long served as Cinespia's hallowed home base, and it is a home it will soon return to with a bevy of blockbusters and beloved flicks in tow.

"Se7en" brings a "sin"-ful energy to the cinematic scene on May 26, while "Legally Blonde" struts into June on the first day of the month.

"Dazed and Confused," "Across the Universe," "D.E.B.S." Pride Screening with LA Pride," and "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?" will follow, and each night will boast a themed photo area, DJs, places to buy snacks, and other convivial sights/sounds/moments.

Picnicking is a-ok, but you'll want to read the details before you arrive.

While this is big news for Cinespia fans, the cultural outfit already made a few major reveals earlier in the spring, including the announcement that "Almost Famous" would rock at Rose Bowl Stadium on May 25.

It's the first time Cinespia has screened a film at the Pasadena sporting destination.

There are two other films coming up, both happening in LA State Historic Park: "Mamma Mia!" on May 10 and "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" on May 17.

A general admission ticket for a screening at LA State Historic Park and Hollywood Forever Cemetery is $22 while "Almost Famous" at the Rose Bowl is $23.