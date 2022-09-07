Cinespia's October Line-up to Frightfully Finish Its Season

What to Know "The Thing" (1982) will screen on Oct. 15 and "Carrie" (1976) is the Oct. 22 film; both are showing at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

$22 per ticket for the Hollywood Forever screenings; parking is available for an additional fee

"Bram Stoker's Dracula" will materialize on Oct. 29 at the Los Angeles Theatre in DTLA; a ticket is $44

So many classic horror movies end with one closing creep-out, a seriously effective startle, the sort of jump-causing moment that elicits one more scream before the credits roll.

So it is no surprise that a major outdoor movie series would want to go for that big bow before its annual run concludes, which is exactly what Cinespia will do.

For October is the last month on the schedule for Hollywood Forever Cemetery cine-spectacular, and October, at least in many film-loving places around Los Angeles, means monsters, dread, weird fiends, and surreal scenes.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Those fiends, scenes, jumps, and scares will be in full and freaky flower over three October 2022 Saturdays, the final nights of Cinespia's 21st season.

Unveiled a week into September, the trio of terrifying flicks will give Cinespia fans the chance to buy tickets, phone their friends, and, of course, plan those all-important movie-inspired costumes, for a themed, free-to-visit photobooth will pop up at each screening.

Important to know? Both the Oct. 15 and 22 films will screened at Hollywood Forever, while the Oct. 29 night will take place at the Los Angeles Theatre in DTLA.

Up first on Oct. 15? If you've been dreaming of snowy times as September gets off to a scorching start, you're in, er, some kind of luck: Cinespia will celebrate the 40th anniversary of John Carpenter's "The Thing."

Of course, the characters of "The Thing" aren't quite loving the on-screen snow and isolation, but the tension-filled tale continues to be a huge hit with humans as well as those... who seem to be... human.

On Oct. 22? Don your sash and crown, and burnish your telekinesis abilities, for the original "Carrie" will step into its promly power.

And "Bram Stoker's Dracula" will offer one last bite, er, night of gothic-flavored film fear in a DTLA location: The ornate Los Angeles Theatre, one of the grand palaces of Broadway. It's the 30th anniversary of the starry and sumptuous treat, so prepare to Harker, er, hearken back to another elegant era.

A ticket to a Hollywood Forever Screening is $22 and there are a few parking options starting at $30.

A ticket to the "Bram Stoker's Dracula" evening at the Los Angeles Theatre is $44.

DJ tunes, snacks for sale, lively libations, and guests who are often garbed like the characters shimmering on the silver screen? All of those eerie and atmospheric elements weave together to create the indelible spirit of these stylish cinematic soirées.

The 2022 season is presented by Amazon Studios.