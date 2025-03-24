A sweet ‘Circus' is bounding into the Bob Baker Marionette Theater

What to Know Bob Baker Marionette Theater Presents "The Circus"

April 26-Aug. 31, 2025

$25; kids ages 2 and under "who will be sitting on a lap" are admitted free

Adorable antics inspired by a classic three-ringed circus just have a certain summer-y spirit; clowning, acrobatics, and colorful decorations enhance the upbeat feel.

And if puppets are at the sweet center of it all? It's like the sunniest season is in full and festive sparkle.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater's "The Circus" will cartwheel into the troupe's quaint Highland Park beginning April 26 for a nearly-summer-long run.

We say "nearly" as the spirited show will wrap Aug. 31, the end of the unofficial summer season and just about the time kids start a new year of school.

With its late-April opening, there's plenty of time to bask in the bouncing, smiles-aplenty production, a show that will feature performing puppet pups, zany birds on strings, and all sorts of animal antics (they're all marionettes, of course).

It's a clown-it-up good time, in short. "The Circus" has a long history with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, with its upbeat origin story starting in the late 1940s.

And as for the marionettes making cute cameos?

Over 100 puppets will prance across the stage — a stage that comes up right to the audience, as is tradition at the theater — making for an especially vibrant production.

A ticket is $25 for guests over age 2 (lap-sitting kids under the age of 2 are admitted free).

There's a sensory-friendly show July 12, too, if you'd like to book your spot early.