City of STEM, LA's Mondo Science Fest, Is Dreaming Big

What to Know The multi-week event is "Los Angeles' largest science initiative"

Look for virtual Earth Day events on April 22 and other at-home happenings

Free to join

Finding our way to the future with a caboodle of mind-growing, life-enhancing, planet-bettering tools in tow?

It can be a real team effort, even if the initial seed of a super-awesome adventure first sprouts in a single curious mind.

Likewise, a major happening that celebrates the sciences, as well as dreamers, inventors, and citizen scientists, too, works best when it is a robust team effort.

City of STEM is just that, and so much more.

Billed as "Los Angeles’ largest science initiative," the multi-week effort has brought together over 130 partners, with idea-supporting places like museums and universities offering support, guidance, and can-do.

And that can-do? It involves you, if you're intrigued by all of the prisms, maps, and exciting routes of fresh thought that science, technology, engineering, and math so readily offer.

How to connect with those envelope-pushing thrills? By checking out one or several of the virtual programs offered by the City of STEM team.

Where to jump in, though?

An excellent place to start is the STEM Thursdays in April series.

A STEM Career Day is up on April 8, while STEM educators are in the well-deserved spotlight on April 15.

And April 22? Why that's Earth Day, so count on savoring all sorts of science-strong moments focused on our beloved home turf.

The series rounds out on April 29 with an event called STEM Innovation in LA.

"City of STEM is a platform to unite the diversity of Greater Los Angeles, rallying the public around science and drawing attention to the region’s continued national importance in research, education and industry, from aerospace to biotech," said Ben Dickow, City of STEM organizer, and President of the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

"We will bring STEM activities to a variety of audiences, opening access to STEM throughout the region."

Check out what's on the schedule now, and dig into all of the STEM-tastic gifts of this gift to this science-loving megalopolis.

April, by the by, is a major month for just this sort of wide-of-vision thinking. The OC Fair's popular Imaginology, a kid-fun STEAM festival, will pop up online later in the month.