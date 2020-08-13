Classic Camping Food Is Now Ice Cream at Salt & Straw

By Alysia Gray Painter

Unrolling your sleeping bag on a scoop of something creamy, rather than a spread of dirt and pine needles? Canoeing along a river that's made of gooey fruit rather than actual water?

Neither of these things will happen for any of us this summer, or during any summer to come. But Salt & Straw has put a slightly surreal and deeply whimsical spin on a trio of seasonal flavors through a few fantasy-fun photos, and what's included in the ice cream seen in the snapshots.

For the flavors, which debut online and at local scoop shops on Aug. 14, 2020, are all part of the boutique ice creamery's Camping series, " ...an ode to the quintessential American summer filled with long days spent outdoors and late nights around the campfire."

Good to know, before you pitch a tent atop the fresh offerings listed below? "Flavors are available by the scoop or pint at Salt & Straw shops throughout the West Coast, as well as online with nationwide shipping through September 10."

"All online orders will include a copy of the Camp Salt & Straw game and coloring sheet. Guests visiting Salt & Straw locations also have the option to pre-order in advance for either pick-up or local delivery," shared the company.

Go camping, via your next scoop of ice cream, by following your compass to the nearest Salt & Straw. There are locations in Anaheim, Venice, the Arts District, and several other spots around Southern California.

4 photos
1/4
Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes & Eggs featuring custard-y pancake batter ice cream filled with griddled blueberry coffee cake “pancake” bites, Vermont maple syrup swirls, and brown sugar bacon bits
2/4
Cast-Iron Cornbread with Huckleberry Jam with wild huckleberries picked from the Pacific Northwest alpine shrubs combined with skillet grilled cornbread and swirled amongst salted vanilla coconut ice cream
3/4
Salted Hazelnut Praline S’mores, a decadent spin on the camping classic featuring homemade vanilla bean-laden marshmallows, chocolate pudding ganache, and pralined graham cracker crunch
4/4
The company is hoping to inspire memories of "the best summer experiences from the comfort of home" in 2020, a year when many people are sticking closer to their own digs. Find the imaginative flavors, beginning on Aug. 14, at your local scoop shop or online.

This article tagged under:

dessert

More Photo Galleries

List: COVID-19 Virus Found on Surfaces at Supermarkets, LAX, ATMs
List: COVID-19 Virus Found on Surfaces at Supermarkets, LAX, ATMs
Photos: Lake Fire Smoke as Seen From Around Southern California
Photos: Lake Fire Smoke as Seen From Around Southern California
List: COVID-19 Virus Found on Surfaces at Supermarkets, LAX, ATMs
List: COVID-19 Virus Found on Surfaces at Supermarkets, LAX, ATMs
Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us