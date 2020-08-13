Classic Camping Food Is Now Ice Cream at Salt & Straw

Unrolling your sleeping bag on a scoop of something creamy, rather than a spread of dirt and pine needles? Canoeing along a river that's made of gooey fruit rather than actual water?

Neither of these things will happen for any of us this summer, or during any summer to come. But Salt & Straw has put a slightly surreal and deeply whimsical spin on a trio of seasonal flavors through a few fantasy-fun photos, and what's included in the ice cream seen in the snapshots.

For the flavors, which debut online and at local scoop shops on Aug. 14, 2020, are all part of the boutique ice creamery's Camping series, " ...an ode to the quintessential American summer filled with long days spent outdoors and late nights around the campfire."

Good to know, before you pitch a tent atop the fresh offerings listed below? "Flavors are available by the scoop or pint at Salt & Straw shops throughout the West Coast, as well as online with nationwide shipping through September 10."

"All online orders will include a copy of the Camp Salt & Straw game and coloring sheet. Guests visiting Salt & Straw locations also have the option to pre-order in advance for either pick-up or local delivery," shared the company.

Go camping, via your next scoop of ice cream, by following your compass to the nearest Salt & Straw. There are locations in Anaheim, Venice, the Arts District, and several other spots around Southern California.