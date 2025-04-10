Enjoy classic films shown inside LA movie palaces during ‘Last Remaining Seats'

What to Know "Last Remaining Seats"

LA Conservancy

June 7, 14, and 21

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 16; conservancy members may purchase tickets starting April 9 during the Member Presale

The preservation group has screened vintage flicks in beautiful historic theaters since 1987

Six films are on the 2025 roster, including "The Freshman" with Harold Lloyd and "Roman Holiday" starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck

Some might rightly say that June is the jumpstart to our big, thrill-packed, gasp-worthy summers of cinema, but it is also a month with other major movie-centric themes and dreams.

Including, if you're in Southern California, and are movie-mad, and are more than a little obsessed with our starry city's vintage palaces of cinema, a beloved film series called "Last Remaining Seats," presented by LA Conservancy.

The nonprofit organization, which champions historic stories and structures around Los Angeles, as well as those Southern Californians who have made our region so remarkable, has been staging this popular cine-tacular for nearly 40 years.

And for nearly 40 years, the late-in-the-spring series is about enjoying classic films while seated in an opulent and fabled movie theater.

So it's always a Really Big Deal for movie lovers to eye the fresh schedule, which typically is unveiled a couple of months ahead of the series.

We're now at that point, which means the news is here: Six great flicks, spanning a few film-fabulous decades, will screen June 7, 14, and 21.

The theaters in the spotlight this time around were announced earlier in April — The Orpheum, The United Theater on Broadway, and The Million Dollar Theatre are all performing the honors — while the film slate announcement was made on April 9.

"The Freshman" is the June 7 matinee and "Roman Holiday" the evening movie; both will screen at The Orpheum.

June 14 will be all about Hitchcock at The United Theater on Broadway, with a double feature of "The 39 Steps" and "The Lady Vanishes."

And at The Million Dollar Theatre June 21, the final date this time around? "High Noon" screens at 2 p.m. and "Carmen Jones" will be the 8 o'clock feature.

If you're a member of the conservancy, you can purchase your ticket starting now during the special presale. If you're not, you'll be able to buy your admission April 16.

The film love is real and tangible at these events, with a movie-adoring murmur rippling through the lobbies before and after each screening as people discuss plots and characters and directors and twists with enthusiasm and emotion.

If you've been meaning to savor cinema in decades-old, super-dazzling palace, the sort that our city is still known for, this is your chance: Peruse the schedule now and plan your outing to a Broadway bastion of beauty, celluloid, and silver-screen splendor.