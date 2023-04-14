Coachella Just Unveiled its Spectacular 2023 Art Installations as the Desert Fest Begins

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place from April 14-16 and April 21-23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio
The event has become synonymous with sizable outdoor artworks, playful and provocative pieces that soon appear in countless pictures snapped at the festival
The 2023 lineup includes "The Messengers" by Kumkum Fernando and the flowery "Eden" by Maggie West
Like the opening chords of a song that hits you right in the solar plexus with the very deepest of feels, a beautiful, colorful, and complex work of art, a piece that is playful or provocative or profound or all three at once, can do the very same.
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has become synonymous with both routes of expressive emotion-feeling, thanks to both its legendary lineup of musicians and the epically sized artworks that gorgeously grace the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio.