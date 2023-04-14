Coachella Just Unveiled its Spectacular 2023 Art Installations as the Desert Fest Begins

What to Know The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place from April 14-16 and April 21-23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio

The event has become synonymous with sizable outdoor artworks, playful and provocative pieces that soon appear in countless pictures snapped at the festival

The 2023 lineup includes "The Messengers" by Kumkum Fernando and the flowery "Eden" by Maggie West

Like the opening chords of a song that hits you right in the solar plexus with the very deepest of feels, a beautiful, colorful, and complex work of art, a piece that is playful or provocative or profound or all three at once, can do the very same.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has become synonymous with both routes of expressive emotion-feeling, thanks to both its legendary lineup of musicians and the epically sized artworks that gorgeously grace the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

While the on-stage stars of the 2023 event have been known for some months now, the artists, or rather the pieces they've created for Coachella, are one of the later reveals of the spring festival.

Coachella is now open — it's running over two Friday-to-Sunday weekends, starting on April 14 — and its sky-reaching artworks are now on view.

Check out what you'll be seeing in your feeds, and maybe even in your art-loving dreams, in the weeks ahead...

photo by Lancer Gerber, courtesy of Coachella "The Messengers" by Sri Lankan artist Kumkum Fernando, features three mythical figures that might be "giant robots or action figures." The artist "draws inspiration from the vivid colors of South Asian art and architecture, particularly Tibetan

and Hindu temples, as well as from folk tales filled with gods and demons that resonate from his youth." The tallest idol stands at 80 feet.

One of the idols of Kumkum Fernando's "The Messengers." (photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy Coachella)

photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella Dubbed "one of the world's largest 3-D photography installations," "Eden" by Los Angeles artist Maggie West includes 20 steel structures, with the tallest form reaching 56 feet. (photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy Coachella)

A colorful close-up of "Eden." (photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy Coachella)

"Holoflux," called "a portal to a broad digital ecosystem of ever-changing forms that you experience throughout the day," was created by Los Angeles-based artist and architect Güvenç Özel. (photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy Coachella)

A close-up of "Holoflux." "At night, the reflective surfaces of the sculpture’s spherical forms become lighting features, pulsating bright colors rather than reflecting the environment." (photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy Coachella)

Is this artwork... moving? "Molecular Cloud," by Paris-based artist Vincent Leroy, "imagines molecular clouds in the

form of light, glossy inflatable objects floating above the vast green field of the festival." What changes this piece might experience over a period of time will surely encourage festival guests to stop and watch, all to soak in its dreamlike curves, color, and movement. (photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy Coachella)