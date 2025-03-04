Party on the bridge: Colorado Street Bridge will close to cars for one night

What to Know Pasadena Heritage Bridge Party

Colorado Street Bridge

Saturday, July 19

6 to 11 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale in April; prices have not yet been announced

Southern California has several events that prompt motorized vehicles to temporarily vamoose, those popular closed-to-cars festivals that are all about opening up major streets to cyclists, people on foot, and people-powered movement.

But if you're seeking an event that occurs on a bridge, rather than a street, you'll want to turn your gaze in the direction of the Arroyo Seco and Pasadena, where a picturesque span has captured our collective imagination for more than a century.

It's the lamp-lined, super-legendary, luxuriously curved Colorado Street Bridge we're talking about, an arroyo-crossing wonder that is a true marvel of engineering, innovation, and artistry.

And, just about every two years — with some time off in the early part of this decade, due to the pandemic — Pasadena Heritage stages a grand celebration for the bridge that, yes, happens to take place atop the guest of honor.

It's the beloved Pasadena Heritage Bridge Party, an ethereal evening affair that features live music, food trucks, stations serving beer and wine, and the chance to bask in this luminous legend's magic as the sun dips behind the hills of West Pasadena and the occasional parrot pandemonium chatters overhead.

But the real magic is the celebrity holding the whole party together, literally: The bridge is a superstar of the highest — and we do truly mean highest — order, an unlikely landmark that is functional and fantastical in equal and ethereal measure.

The preservation organization made the official announcement of the bridge-tacular's return March 4, giving you a few months to plan your bridge-themed outfit. (Dressing as the bridge is not required but certainly would win plaudits, we imagine.)

The alfresco party is set for a time of year that will be familiar to past attendees, the "bridge" between the first half of the year and the second: July.

The fun flowers, like a rose garden might, in mid-July, just after June Gloom has gone but just prior, fingers crossed, to the hot days still to come.

July 19 is the 2025 date — it's a Saturday — and tickets will go on sale in April. And good to keep in mind? This is a pedestrian scene, not a cycling-themed event, so be sure to stow your bike for the night.

The enormous icon has been seen in numerous films, including 2016's "La La Land," and starred in books like the snappy and sublime "Arroyo: A Novel" by Chip Jacobs from 2019, a story that handsomely hands Pasadena a role it has long deserved: the romantic lead.

Are you ready to raise a toast to the Crown City and the shimmering span that has graced its westside, somewhat whimsically, for well over 100 years?

Keep July 19 on the calendar and keep an eye on the Pasadena Heritage site for tickets.

By the by, the Bridge Party "... is the only private event that closes the bridge to traffic for the evening." That's something we don't mind waiting two years to experience, especially when the main player is there to admire, every day and night of the year.