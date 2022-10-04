Comedians Will ‘Stand Up for Pups' at Annenberg PetSpace

What to Know Annenberg Petspace in Playa Vista

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7 to 9 p.m.

$25

Comedy clubs? These storied spaces have a notable knack for funnily filling the most unlikely and memorable of nooks, corners, lofts, and backrooms.

An offbeat location, in fact, definitely adds to a club's comedic particular allure and quintessential character. Few stand-ups would be eager to regularly perform in a staid and yawn-inducing spot, the sort of address that doesn't boast a quirky feature or two.

But the comedy club that's popping up at 12005 Bluff Creek Drive in Playa Vista on Wednesday, Oct. 5 really does feel quite unusual, and maybe even like a "first" in the jokeful genre: It's going to happen in a play yard usually occupied by romping Rovers.

This one-night-only club is landing at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace's boisterous Barks and Rec yard to, in fact, help those Rovers and all of the animals that benefit from the Petspace Extraordinary Care Fund.

"A portion of ticket sales" from "Stand Up for Pups" will help the fund. The ticket price? It's $25, though there are ticketing options for table seating and the bleachers, too.

Can't Even Comedy is helming the fundraiser. Caitlin Benson is the host, VFresh will be DJing, and at the mic, making a host of witty and deep observations in the name of helping animals?

Comedians Melissa Villaseñor, Ian Bagg, Claire Santangelo, Malik B, Sam Taha, and Julia Austin are all on the rollicking roster.

Oh yes, and Vurger Guyz'll bring the yummy food truck around, just in case you'd like to dine during the evening (think plant-based burgers and goodies).

Pooches and cats famously keep us smiling, even in the toughest of times, so it makes sense for a kind-hearted night of smiles, quips, jests, and pleasantries to land at a place where so many comedic critters receive so much support.

Ready for some comedy that gives back to the tail-wagging, purr-perfect beasties helped by the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace? Trot this way for your ticket.