A ‘Community Collage' is bringing people together, one photo at a time

What to Know KCRW Summer Nights

Saturday, July 12

Free entry

8 p.m. to midnight

Chinatown

Sit for a portrait during the joyful event and become a part of a "Community Collage"; photographer Josh Madson is honoring "The Bright Side of Community" with his large-scale nonprofit project; two photos will be emailed to you after your session

So often, when we are out and about, getting the day-to-day stuff done that we need to complete, we behold other people but not necessarily our place in the whole.

Photographer Josh Madson is on an uplifting mission to inspire everyone to consider the bigger picture and how we all fit into the tapestry of life.

The powerful project is called the "Community Collage," and it will be popping up at KCRW Summer Nights in Chinatown July 12.

If you know this popular warm-weather series, you're already anticipating the dance-strong tunes that will give the event so much flavor, in addition to food trucks, craft-making stations, and a bevy of cultural performances.

The pop-up portrait studio will be one centerpiece of the July 12 festivity, and everyone who attends the effervescent evening affair is invited to stop by and sit for a portrait.

"Our mission is to bring people together through transformative photography experiences that celebrate both individual identity and collective connection," shares the project's team.

Your picture will be included in a sizable collage, one that that shows the breadth and beauty of community. And, for sure: Two of your own photos are yours to keep (they'll be emailed to you).

Past collages have been displayed in the Mayo Clinic and the Mankato East Center in Minnesota.

As for where photos from the KCRW Chinatown event will appear?

The location has not been selected just yet but watch this site for more information on the soon-to-be-chosen site.

You can also read more about how to participate and what you can expect from joining this colorful and cool collage.

Over 12,000 people have joined the uplifting effort since Mr. Madson, a longtime celebrity photographer with time spent in cities around the world, first launched his feel-good campaign in 2023.

For more information about "Community Collage: The Bright Side of Community" and Josh Madson's important mission to strengthen our bonds, check out the video below.