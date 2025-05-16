What to Know Community & Unity People's Kite Festival, presented by Clockshop

LA State Historic Park

May 17

2 to 6 p.m.

Free; a $5 suggested donation will support Clockshop's cultural and art programs

Time spent at LA State Historic Park has a way of inspiring reflection, conversation, and admiration for the wide and wonderful views of downtown.

There's always a sense that something special is afoot at this airy and open space, a bucolic gem that sits near and within our bustling city.

And adding to this specialness on one spritely and sun-drenched spring Saturday?

Kites, many of them homemade, twirling and dipping above the park's gentle, green, not-so-hilly hills.

The Community & Unity People's Kite Festival has become a treasured event on the park's calendar, and the creative happening will gain lift off May 17 starting at 2 in the afternoon.

This is the fifth festival and, as always, no admission is required.

Clockshop, the art and culture nonprofit, is behind the joyful outing, which will feature plein air painting by artist Sterling Wells.

Look also for two spotlight kites by artist Maria Maea, works that "... that draw upon the connective threads between Mexican and Samoan cultural traditions, adapting the emblem of the Lau Lupe bird in woven sculptural form."

Showing with your own made-at-home kite is encouraged — there's a contest, sweet — but do stop by the Kite-Making Station if you find yourself kite-less but desiring something colorful to send up into the breeze.