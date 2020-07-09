Concerts Meet the Drive-In at OC Fair & Event Center

What to Know July 31 and Aug. 1 (two shows nightly)

$75-$150 per car (up to four people in a car)

Feel free to bring your own food

Can you twist & shout to "Twist & Shout" while sitting inside your car? You can, if your twisting is on the smaller side, from the waist up, and your shouting doesn't rattle the windows too fiercely.

Can you sing along to "Drive My Car" while actually hanging out inside a car? Many have, with gusto and plenty of "beep beeps," since the Beatles' hit debuted in 1965.

Can you watch several mop-topped tunes performed live, concert-style, while you remain within your vehicle?

For fervent fans of "Abbey Road," "Rubber Soul," and other the other iconic albums created by George, Paul, Ringo, and John, that's going to happen on the final day of July and/or the first day of August 2020.

For The Fab Four will be taking their Beatles-fun sound to the OC Fair & Event Center for what's being billed as a "Drive-in Concert Experience."

That's right: It's like a drive-in movie, but instead of a movie you'll be watching a quartet of suit-wearing tribute artists performing live.

The show, which is being presented by Autosonic Concerts, will happen twice nightly on July 31 and Aug. 1, 2020.

Your ticket? It's good for your whole vehicle and up to four people inside your vehicle.

And speaking of cars, you'll want to review what the promoters are suggesting on car sizes and where you'll need to park, so you're sure to purchase in the right zone.

Prices, per car, run $75 to $150. Again, that covers you, your car, and three of your Beatles-loving loved ones.

Showing with your own snacks? Allowed. Also, there will be no food or beverages available for purchase at the show. So pack some strawberries, in honor of those forever fields, or a (yellow) submarine sandwich, and make a dining table of your dashboard.

Listening to the ballads and jams through your FM radio? That's the rock-out set-up.

For vehicle zones, prices, and safety protocols, twist and/or shout in the direction of the event page now.

The road, be it long and rather winding, is leading to Costa Mesa this summer for fans looking for an in-car concert.

Ready for a live show that's also a safety-minded drive-in? For many fans, the only answer will be this: Beep beep mmm beep beep yeah.