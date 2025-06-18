Condor-palooza: A fuzzy flock of California condor chicks has hatched at LA Zoo

What to Know The Los Angeles Zoo announced that its most recent California condor-breeding season has concluded with the "successful hatches of 10 healthy chicks"

All of the chicks are "... candidates for release into the wild as part of the California Condor Recovery Program (CCRP), under the leadership of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Program"

The chicks are not on public view, but the zoo shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots on June 18

Hope, a "non-releasable" California condor, is on view every day at noon (except for Tuesday) as part of the zoo's Angela Collier World of Birds Show; there is also a California Condor Talk, held each day, near the Angela Collier World of Birds Theater (both offerings are weather-permitting)

The California condor is critically endangered, with the world population in the mid-hundreds (561 in 2022 per the National Park Service)

We're not sure what the etiquette is for a California condor baby shower, or the sorts of gifts that might be on the registry, but we imagine the style of these avian nurseries might feature the color blue, in honor of the sky, and plenty of tree and ocean imagery.

The new bundle of bird babies that recently hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo won't need a nursery or gifts, of course: Keepers hope that many or most of the young hatchlings will soon soar above wide-open cliffs and wild landscapes.

The zoo made the joyful announcement June 18, with a few photos to give people a sense of how California condor hatching works.

Ten chicks were hatched during the most recent season, and all "are doing well and thriving."

The fuzzy youngsters are "... candidates for release into the wild as part of the California Condor Recovery Program (CCRP), under the leadership of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Program." Some of the chicks may remain at the zoo "for future breeding," says the animal park, but that decision will come down the road.

The tiny ones need to grow first, and they are doing that right now thanks to some innovative brooding programs.

A "double brooding method" is being employed for four of the chicks with a pair of surrogate California condors at the parenting helm.

"In 2017, the LA Zoo pioneered a new breeding technique where animal care staff placed two condor chicks with a surrogate condor to raise the chicks," shares the zoo team.

"Until that time, no other zoo or CCRP partner had attempted this process."

The CCRP, or California Condor Recovery Program, is working across local, state, and federal agencies to help the critically endangered species thrive.

"Our California condor care team continues to make strides in the recovery efforts of North America's largest land bird," said Denise M. Verret, CEO & Zoo Director, Los Angeles Zoo.

"This year's chicks will eventually help increase the genetic diversity of the wild population of condors."

"This iconic species represents a conservation win for Los Angeles and for California."

The chicks are not on view, but there is a marvelous opportunity to view Hope, a "non-releasable" adult California condor, at the almost-daily Angela Collier World of Birds Show at the zoo (the show runs each day except Tuesday).

