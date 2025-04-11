Cookies ‘n Milky Way: The Cosmic Cafe at Mt. Wilson opens for the season

What to Know The Cosmic Cafe

Mt. Wilson Observatory

The seasonal snack bar, which is located a short hike from the observatory's famous dome, opens April 12, 2025

The wraps, salads, and goodies sold at the cafe will be made by Little Flower in Pasadena

Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 5 p.m. through September; shorter hours are observed from September through November, check the observatory's social media for details later in the summer

Docent tours are available Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; buy your ticket (they're first-come, first-served) at the Cosmic Cafe

Tour tickets: $20 adult, $15 (ages 12 and under and 62 and older)

Splitting a Vegetable Wrap while visiting Venus sounds divine, and a classic Peanut Butter & Jelly while lounging on one of Saturn's rings tempts us.

But getting to those far-far-far-off places, and then finding the foods we love here on Earth after you set your landing craft down on the alien surface, sounds like an order that's as tall as Jupiter is large.

Good thing, then, that there's an astronomically amazing place that has its own snack bar, with just the sorts of eats that help us to sustain our sense of galactic wonder.

It's the Cosmic Cafe, a seasonal sandwiches-and-more spot located at Mt. Wilson Observatory.

By "seasonal" we simply mean this: The historical observatory is located high up in the San Gabriel Mountains — the "Mt." part in its name reveals as much — and snow, as well as general chilly weather, can be a frosty factor in welcoming visitors.

But around the middle of April, things are feeling springlike around the observatory, which means that the Cosmic Cafe can open for its limited run.

As in past years, Little Flower, that pastry-perfecting Pasadena eatery located just a scootch west of the Colorado Street Bridge, will provide the cafe its eats and treats.

On the menu in 2025?

A Vegetable Wrap is there, yes, and PB&J, and a Chef's Salad, too, along with some other lunch-y selections.

The Cosmic Chili has some interstellar spice — it's jalapeño, yum — and a Chili Dog is part of the sup-above-the-city line-up.

If roaming a storied place that's been devoted to untangling some of the mysteries of the universe puts you in a sweeter frame of mind, there are sweets to consider, including cookies, brownies, and paletas.

Prices, details, times, and more are on the site, and, again, this is a window walk-up sort of spot.

Call it an ideal place for some sustenance before a quick hike around the observatory grounds or a visit to the dome to learn more about the 100-inch telescope, the incredible findings made at the observatory, and the destination's always vibrant summer cultural calendar.

Be sure to purchase your weekend public tour ticket at the cafe, too, if you're going for a deeper look at this deep-space favorite.