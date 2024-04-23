What to Know Jackalope Pasadena

April 27 and 28, 2024 at Central Park

Free; ceramics, stickers, toys, pet goods, and home finds are for sale at the indie artisan fair

Spring is flowering all over Southern California, and while some of the bigger blooms you may have hoped for aren't having a particularly showy year, consider that other fabulous things are in full burst, including those things that lack petals but certainly not panache.

Take the outsized spring craft markets, which "bloom" with creativity, imagination, and joy.

Such spirit-raising spectaculars are popping up, like flowers, in several parks around Southern California these days, adding to the season's uplifting, get-outside, feel-the-joy spirit.

One of the majors on the craft market scene is "hopping" back into Central Park in Pasadena over the last weekend of April, giving those people who adore bespoke handcrafts, well-made accessories, eye-catching items for the home, and clever doodads of a delightful nature a chance to browse while beaming it.

("Beaming it," of course, means basking in some spring-style sunshine as it dapples through trees and gives everything it touches a golden aura.)

Jackalope Art Fair is the sun-dappled, aura-thick, Pasadena-pretty, oh-so-free festival of makers that we're hare, er, here to discuss.

The indie artisan fair isn't strictly themed to rabbits, of course, though you may see a few bunny toys and tees; rather, than creative gathering's name has a bit of motion and mystery to it, like many of the goodies you'll find for sale.

Over 200 jewelers, sticker makers, artists, ceramists, plant pros, and other makers will be at the park on April 27 and 28.

The "trendsetting indie goods" feature wearables, whimsicalables, and wonderful presents for the graduate, mommy, or dear ol' pop in your life.

Yes, "whimsicalables" are part of the vibrant scene; picture pert and playful gifties that feel like just the sort of "thinking of you" thing you may want to slide across a table toward your nearest and dearest at your next lunch date.

Metro is nearby — Del Mar is the station — and Old Pasadena is at your feet, if you want to eat before or after the market or spend some sun-dappled time exploring.