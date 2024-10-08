Spunky pups to compete for ‘Loudest Barking Corgi' at this beach bash

What to Know SoCal Corgi Beach Day

Saturday, Oct. 26

Huntington Dog Beach

Free admission

Contest sign-ups are opening; register for the "The Loudest Barking Corgi" contest Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

Other competitions on the 2024 roster include "Fetch Fanatic" and the "Bobbin' for Halloweenies Eating Contest"

SoCal Corgi Beach Day, that seriously sweet and sizable gathering of short-legged lovebugs, is packed with cute and quirky competitions.

Past tournaments have included costume showdowns, limbo-themed larks, and contests devoted to the fluffy posterior portion of the Corgi.

Now a new competitive spectacular is coming up at the fall 2024 event, a competition that is all about finding the ultimate "L.B.C." among attendees.

That stands for "Loudest Barking Corgi," and you can bet that judges will be ready to hear your pumpkin's "sassy yip" or a "howl that turns heads." ("Deci-barks" will be scientifically employed to measure Corgi's vocal output.)

Corgis are known for their loyal and protective qualities, which means that alerting their people via a pronounced bark is something they excel at.

And, yes, Corgis are also famous for their unabashed ability to proclaim their opinions at an impressive volume level.

Contest preregistration will happen a few weeks before the Huntington Dog Beach gathering — it's romping Oct. 26 — and previous slots have filled up faster than a Corgi leaps for a bacon-flavored bubble.

Enter your pup for the "Loudest Barking Corgi" starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 9; sign-ups for the "Fetch Fanatic" contest open Oct. 10 and the "Bobbin' for Halloweenies Eating Contest" welcomes potential entrants Oct. 11.

The Oct. 26 celebration will indeed have a Halloween theme, so feel free to dress your furry one in their best dino or monster ensemble.

Want to attend but currently find yourself Corgi-free?

You are welcome, as are non-Corgi dogs, too. Find out more about this huge twice-a-year event, which welcomes hundreds of pups for a day of sandy high jinks and salty kisses.