CPK ‘Boycotts' Pizza to Spotlight a New Burger (and Offer a Freebie)

Dine at a CPK, order a non-pizza meal, and get a coupon for a free pizza to use on your next visit (be sure to first register as a CPK Rewards Member)

The all-in-fun promotion is casting a savory spotlight on the new West Coast Burger

The notion of a famous pizza-making — scratch that, pizza-inventing — company, an outfit so associated with the dish that "pizza" appears in its very name, forsaking its powerhouse pie in a very public way?

It seems unlikely, to say the least, and fictional at best.

But that's just what is happening this October as California Pizza Kitchen — please note the middle part of the eatery's moniker — boycotts its best-known offering.

That's right: CPK says it is "boycotting" pizza this October, all to shine a savory spotlight on its "first-ever burger."

The primo patty in question?

It's called the West Coast Burger, a stacked-high offering that "... combines a beef blend of Wagyu, Chuck and Brisket," then tops it all "... with melted cheese, Nueske's applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, tomato, pickles, lettuce and house-made burger sauce on a brioche bun."

But hold up: Does California Pizza Kitchen really want you to forgo the dish that's at the very center of its well-known name? Absolutely not, and pizza is still very much on the menu as the West Coast Burger rolls out.

So here's the delicious deal: If you stop by your local CPK during October and purchase a West Coast Burger, salad, or non-pizza entrée, you'll be presented with a coupon good for one complimentary seven-inch pizza on your next visit to the restaurant. (There's some fine print, like one free pizza coupon per check, so do read all.)

A food fact that's interesting to chew on? Well over half of the orders people place at California Pizza Kitchen hail from the unpizza-fied side of the menu, with 65% of CPK sales coming from non-pizza items.

Is the October campaign, which is taking place during National Pizza Month, all in good fun? For sure. Is pizza still playing a part in the promotion? Please, of course it is.

Would CPK really boycott pizza? In a word, never-ever (make that two words).

"We love our California-inspired pizza, and it will always be our first priority," said Scott Hargrove, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer a CPK.

"But we're boycotting pizza this month because we know that our non-pizza menu items don't always get the same attention."

"We want guests to explore our menu and try something new. Whether it's an original CPK salad like the Thai Crunch, an unexpected pasta pairing like our Kung Pao Spaghetti, or a fresh take on traditional comfort food like our new West Coast Burger, there is so much menu creativity to explore."

If you'd like to come in during October and order a burger or salad, then snag that return-later coupon for a free seven-inch pizza, be sure you're a CPK Rewards Member. Start here to register and learn more.