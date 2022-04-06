CPK's Dodger Dog Pizza Is a One-Day-Only Treat

What to Know Dodger Dog Pizza boasts pepperoni, mozzarella, and, yes, Dodger Dogs, as well as other tasty ingredients like yellow mustard

Find this pop-up pizza at the CPK truck outside Boomtown Brewery in DTLA, starting at 5 p.m. during the Dodgers' home opener on April 14

Brews will be available in the brewery, while other CPK dishes will be on the truck menu; prices available at the truck

Quirky toppers, spicy add-ons, and offbeat flavors that seem like they shouldn't work as a duo but, when tasted together, become the only combination you want to eat forever?

The cheesy, melty, and gooey pies of California Pizza Kitchen have become luscious legends over the decades, thanks in part to their playful themes, adventurous ingredient groupings, and appetizing odes.

And one of those topical and tasty odes is coming up on Thursday, April 14, an ebullient day at Dodger Stadium.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For that's when the Blue Crew will hold its big home opener, taking to the diamond to play the Cincinnati Reds.

And to celebrate this baseball-big moment? California Pizza Kitchen is going to make a one-day-only Dodgers-inspired pie.

Meet the Dodger Dog Pizza, a savory pie that rocks, you guessed it, the world-famous frankfurters.

There are other ingredients, too, like pepperoni and mozzarella, and arugula, red onion, and avocado, oh yum.

But hold up: Yellow mustard is a major component of the Dodger Dog experience, at least for many fans, and the squeezy superstar shall also make a cameo atop this particular pizza, as well as that other hot dog-complementing condiment, sweet relish.

And a hint of heat? That's the fried serrano delivering some spicy flair.

Dodger Dogs aren't available everywhere — that's part of the charm of these iconic eats, that they can only be enjoyed at the stadium and, occasionally, other spots — and the same goes for this celebratory pizza.

This will not, repeat, not be available at your local California Pizza Kitchen on April 14, or any other day. It's a special treat, after all, and the "one-day-only" billing should be taken to heart.

Where to find this flavor-packing pizza pie? Boomtown Brewery in DTLA, or rather just outside Boomtown Brewery, where the CPK truck will be parked starting at 5 p.m. on April 14.

Order your Dodger Dog Pizza at the truck, or another California Pizza Kitchen item, then purchase a brew at the brewery and enjoy.