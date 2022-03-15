Cracker Barrel Kitchen Opens in Lawndale

What to Know Cracker Barrel Kitchen, a ghost kitchen concept, is a delivery-only restaurant

Momma's Pancakes, Country Fried Steak, and other classics can be delivered to your home via Uber Eats and DoorDash

The company's first Southern California ghost kitchen opened in Hollywood in autumn 2021

Hearty hankerings can run the grub-tastic gamut, and we're not simply talking about how different people might feel about different dishes.

A person can have several different longings, sometimes simultaneously, meaning we might want something sweet, or doughy, or eggy, or laden with syrup. For fulfilling comfort cravings is never a basic errand, but rather something that takes some pondering, some planning, and some intense poring over a menu.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's menu is synonymous, in many minds, with hearty hankerings and cuisine cravings of the most comfy and filling varieties.

But to fulfill those dining desires?

You usually have to be on the road, on an adventure, and near one of the old-timey eateries, which are famous for their porch-based rocking chairs and nostalgia-fueled gift shops.

But there's been a piquant plot twist in recent years, and it involves the coming of the Cracker Barrel ghost kitchens.

These are the local kitchens, housed in other restaurants or businesses, that have partnered with Cracker Barrel to cook the Cracker Barrel classics, dishes that can then be delivered locally where no brick-and-mortar Cracker Barrel exists.

A Cracker Barrel Kitchen, as these delivery-only restaurants are called, debuted in Hollywood in late 2021.

And now the newest Cracker Barrel Kitchen has opened in Lawndale, giving fans in the area a chance to have Momma's Pancakes, Country Fried Steak, and Buttermilk Biscuits to their door.

How to order? Cracker Barrel Kitchen is available through DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats.

Enjoy some Sawdust Gravy or Sweet Tea while savoring your own sofa? That is one memorable way to appetizingly address a comfort food hankering.

For more on the new Lawndale delivery-only eatery, as well as the physical Cracker Barrel locations around California, click.