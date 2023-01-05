Cream Puff Weather Officially and Deliciously Arrives in Southern California

What to Know The Donut Man in Glendora and Grand Central Market in DTLA

Raspberry, lemon, and other flavors; limited-time availability

$3.25 each at the Glendora shop

What should we do to pass the time while we await the later-in-winter return of The Donut Man's world-famous strawberry doughnut?

We can make drawings of our favorite pastries, or create them out of clay, or perhaps paint murals depicting large-scale doughnuts. We can write doughnut-inspired fan fic, the sort of stories where a gooey goodie is the tale's tasty hero.

And dreaming up a screenplay starring a dashing doughnut? Surely that time has come.

Or we can be cheered by the flavorful fact that the beloved doughnut maker has another limited-time confection on the shelves, one that feels perfectly matched to the stormy weather we're weathering as January 2023 begins.

It's the cream puff we're ballyhooing, a creamy-in-the-middle and chewy-on-the-outside superstar that is filling, a little decadent, and an ideal cold-weather snack.

Like so many of The Donut Man's best-known offerings, the cream puff only comes to stay for a short spell, starting in December. And that sweet spell will come to a conclusion in a "few weeks," so procuring yours soon, if you intend to do so, is a must.

The flavors include lemon, raspberry, chocolate, and blueberry.

Eating a cream puff in the heat of August? You of course can do just that, and no one would dare cock an eyebrow. But finding that same enjoyment on a frosty morning early in the new year?

Call it the ideal match-up of substantial pastry, a seasonally inspired craving, and wintry weather.

And if you really, really can't wait for your strawberry doughnut, keep an eye on The Donut Man's social pages; an announcement is usually in the first week or two of February.