doughnuts

Cream Puff Weather Officially and Deliciously Arrives in Southern California

The Donut Man's fluffy favorites are a January joy, but better get yours faster than a raindrop falls to the ground.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Donut Man

What to Know

  • The Donut Man in Glendora and Grand Central Market in DTLA
  • Raspberry, lemon, and other flavors; limited-time availability
  • $3.25 each at the Glendora shop

What should we do to pass the time while we await the later-in-winter return of The Donut Man's world-famous strawberry doughnut?

We can make drawings of our favorite pastries, or create them out of clay, or perhaps paint murals depicting large-scale doughnuts. We can write doughnut-inspired fan fic, the sort of stories where a gooey goodie is the tale's tasty hero.

And dreaming up a screenplay starring a dashing doughnut? Surely that time has come.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Or we can be cheered by the flavorful fact that the beloved doughnut maker has another limited-time confection on the shelves, one that feels perfectly matched to the stormy weather we're weathering as January 2023 begins.

It's the cream puff we're ballyhooing, a creamy-in-the-middle and chewy-on-the-outside superstar that is filling, a little decadent, and an ideal cold-weather snack.

Like so many of The Donut Man's best-known offerings, the cream puff only comes to stay for a short spell, starting in December. And that sweet spell will come to a conclusion in a "few weeks," so procuring yours soon, if you intend to do so, is a must.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Holidays 18 hours ago

Kingly Confection: Find Your Rosca de Reyes at These Tasty Bakeries

Animals and Wildlife 20 hours ago

It's a Zoo First: Join ‘Walk for the Wild' and Help Critter Conservation

The flavors include lemon, raspberry, chocolate, and blueberry.

Eating a cream puff in the heat of August? You of course can do just that, and no one would dare cock an eyebrow. But finding that same enjoyment on a frosty morning early in the new year?

Call it the ideal match-up of substantial pastry, a seasonally inspired craving, and wintry weather.

And if you really, really can't wait for your strawberry doughnut, keep an eye on The Donut Man's social pages; an announcement is usually in the first week or two of February.

This article tagged under:

doughnutsdessert
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us