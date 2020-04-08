Creating Easter Joy at Home

What to Know Several SoCal restaurants have Easter brunch for takeout or delivery

Order dessert from Magnolia Bakery or Compartés Chocolatier

OC Parks has craft ideas for a virtual egg hunt

Hippity-hopping this Easter, in the manner of a certain basket-bearing bunny?

People will be curbing both the hopping this holiday, but not the spirit and celebration they're hoping to cultivate.

For while we are staying #SaferatHome this spring, we're also hoping to observe a few of the egg-bright traditions we've enjoyed in the past, to keep the cheer among our children, and ourselves, high.

Perhaps you've already ordered your egg dye kits, and you've decorated a basket, or at least something around the house that can approximate a basket.

But you're seeking sweets and eats to order in and savor at your own table? Those are happening around Southern California, thanks to a host of hardworking restaurant staffs.

Santa Monica's The Gourmandaise School has a number of holiday-cute recipes on its site, including one for homemade Peeps. More of a peanut butter person, with a penchant for chocolate? There's a tempting recipe for that, too.

BOA Steakhouse on Sunset, as well as in Santa Monica, is offering an Easter meal for four, available for curbside pick-up. Choose from either an 8-hour Braised Creekstone Brisket or Rosie's Half Chicken, a host of sides, and an egg dying kit, too, as well as a dozen eggs. Oh yes: Easter candy is included.

Severance LA, on Melrose Avenue, is offering an Easter Brunch for Two, which is available for pick-up on April 11 or 12. A pair of quiches are the centerpiece, but there are other spring-worthy noshes, and makings for mimosas or Champagne punch, too.

Malibu Beach Inn has a holiday meal in the works, one that can include maple thyme glazed Heritage Ham, grilled beef tenderloin, or roasted Ora king salmon fillet. Rounding it all out at the end? It's that spicy Easter brunch favorite, carrot cake. The menu is available on both April 11 and 12 and starts at $37.50 per person.

The Front Yard at The Garland is cooking an Easter dinner for four people. Slow-roased smoked prime rib is the main course, while mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, and other good additions complement the hearty centerpiece. You'll need to get your order in for the $90 meal before 8:30 p.m. on April 10; pick it up on April 12 between noon and 5 p.m. (though confirm time/details when you order).

Madre, which is located in both Torrance and Palms, has a brunch that is available for takeout and delivery. The featured beverage? Think mezcal mimosas, though other options, like frozé, are among the choices. Oaxacan eats, with moles, eggs, and more, round out this beautiful brunch.

Magnolia Bakery is the place for both your Passover matzo (for sure, this take on the crispy classic is covered in chocolate) and Easter cupcakes, too, as well as carrot cake. All treats are available for delivery or pick-up, but do check hours at the West Third shop first. And at Compartés Chocolatier? There's a candy-rich Edible Chocolate Easter Basket.

OC Parks has helpful information on how to hang a colorful paper egg in your window, all to add to a Virtual Neighborhood Egg Hunt. Just remember to observe physical distancing, and other precautions, if you go on the hunt in your own neighborhood. The organization will also have tips on egg decorating and more on its social pages.

And an Easter-ready recipe from Charles Phoenix, LA's own Ambassador of Americana? Follow along here, and find out how to make his Easter Meatloaf of Lamb.