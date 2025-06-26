Creativity and cosplay rule ‘Anime Expo,' a fantastical four-day fest

What to Know Anime Expo 2025

Los Angeles Convention Center

July 3-6

One-day attendance ranges from $92.65 to $107.65, depending on the day; other ticketing tiers are available, see the site for details

Cosplay meet-ups, the Artists Alley, autographs, games, karaoke, crafting, star-filled panels, and oodles of entertaining events are on the schedule

Perhaps you've worn your incredible cosplay look to a park or museum or arcade or another location that summons the emotions of the world you love.

Finding a powerfully realized place that captures the spirit of the setting portrayed in your favorite anime show, book, or world isn't always easy, however.

What if you could find a built-out backdrop that perfectly complements your outfit? Perhaps a few "professionally built sets" that take your well-crafted look to another level?

Welcome to Anime Expo, a wondrous swirl of incredible adventures, experiences, sights, sounds, and community events, happenings that are designed to delight devoted anime fans, whether they're deeply immersed in specific properties or just starting their anime journey.

The large-scale convention is truly colossal: Over 100,000 people regularly call upon the downtown celebration of Japanese pop culture, a four-day festivity that includes a cavalcade of cosplay events, the "Anime Music Video Convention," a fabulous fashion show, a section brimming with artists, games, karaoke, and an area devoted to autographs.

Cosplay is a sartorially central component of Anime Expo, and while attiring yourself in tribute to a favorite character isn't necessary, many expo attendees go all-out by choosing elaborate and artful clothing, accessories, and make-up.

It's no surprise that the Cosplay Repair Center remains an important feature of the expo, giving convention goers the chance to fix a rip or smudge before they move onto the next cosplay-cool meet-up.

You'll want to look your best, as Cosplay Sets will give you the most excellent opportunity to pose in front of a stylish backdrop or two.

AX, the expo's catchy handle, is also known for its helpful guidance, with talks and tips delivered by pros in the industry.

The 2025 panels include a bouquet of tantalizing topics, including "Breaking into Manga Publishing," an intro to cosplaying, "Voice Acting for Japanese Anime," a chance to try your hand at origami, a bonsai celebration, and anime music trivia from a decade or so back.

The full schedule, cosplay tips, registration information, and what to bring are on the Anime Expo site, as well as plenty of inspiration for assembling your eye-catching ensemble.

Get up on the July 3-6 spectacular, one of Southern California's biggest and best-loved pop-cultural celebrations, now.